National Park Service Upper Delaware River head remembered for upbeat 'friendly nature'

By Peter Becker, Tri-County Independent
 3 days ago
A moment of silence was observed by the Upper Delaware Council (UDC) at their meeting held August 4 in Narrowsburg, NY for Joseph "Joe" A. Salvatore, late superintendent of the Upper Delaware Scenic & Recreational River (UPDE).

Joe died July 26 at the age of 53. He had been named to the post of the National Park Service (NPS) unit at the Upper Delaware in December, 2020.

UDC Chairman Andy Boyar recalled that Joe was an "upbeat person" and friendly in nature. He said the late superintendent, when presented with a concern most often reacted positively and sought how he could help. Boyar said this was a rare attribute in government bureaucracy.

Salvatore started his NPS career at age 44 in 2013 following a career in the Navy. Joe enlisted in the Navy when he was 18 years old. He spent six years on active duty and made six strategic deterrent patrols out of Holy Loch Scotland on the nuclear submarine, USS George Washington Carver, SSBN 656, Gold Crew, including patrolling during Operation Desert Storm. After leaving the Navy, Salvatore spent nine years as a defense contractor.

Joe began his NPS journey as chief of Facilities at the National Mall and Memorial Parks. He oversaw the robust and diverse maintenance program for those parks, including managing a $20 million budget. Starting in 2016, he served as deputy chief for the WASO Parks Facility Management Division, where he coordinated servicewide facility maintenance programs.

His goal was to be a superintendent. In 2020, following a six-month assignment as deputy superintendent at Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, he reached his goal when he was selected as superintendent of Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River.

Salvatore made his home in Honesdale.

Jessica Weinman, UPDE Facility Program Manager, previously served as Acting Superintendent prior to Salvatore's appointment. Asked for a comment, she stated, "During his time at the Upper Delaware, Superintendent Salvatore played a vital role in navigating the park during the COVID 19 epidemic. He was also a big advocate for river safety and emphasized the need for continual river safety messaging for the park."

She added, "Joe’s gregarious and upbeat personality served him well as he worked with community leaders and park partners."

Weinman told the UDC that there will be a 120-day detail to name a permanent superintendent to succeed Salvatore. There have been seven superintendents serving since the Upper Delaware Scenic & Recreational River was formed in 1980.

