ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, OH

Briefs: Licking County TNR hosts 'Feral Fling'

By The Advocate
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uS8Qi_0hEBrBYJ00

Licking County Trap Neuter Release hosts fundraiser event

Licking County TNR is hosting the first annual Feral Fling 4-8 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Maennerchor in Newark, located at 195 Orchard St.

The event will include music from local musician Matt Avery, a hog roast, a beer garden, 50-50 drawings, raffles and more. Tickets, which cost $20 per person, include a meal and non-alcoholic drink, along with admission.

For more information, visit the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-1st-annual-feral-fling-with-matt-avery-tickets-346826897587.

Newark police announces police report filing system

Newark Division of Police new Desk Officer Reporting System is now available to citizens, allowing them to file some police reports without seeing an officer.

The agency said citizens can visit their website, at NewarkPD.com, and click the link "file a police report." After citizens file the report, it will be reviewed by a supervisor, who will determine whether the report needs to be assigned to an officer for follow-up. Once the supervisor approves the report, the reporting citizen will be emailed a copy of said report.

Over 20 incident types may be reported through this system, and all incidents must be non-violent and not in progress.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sciotopost.com

Free Food Program for Most Pickaway County Schools Ends

Circleville – Many families will see a change in school this fall when it comes to lunch meals. For the past two years, breakfast and lunch were free for all students now that is changing. Congress picked up the school meal bill during the pandemic but that expired in...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
1808Delaware

ODOT Weekly Construction Report For Week Beginning August 14

This weekly report from ODOT District 6 highlights road construction projects which are beginning or underway in the multi-county area it serves. What follows are posted projects taking place within Delaware and Franklin Counties. Please stay safe and pay attention to these closures and work taking place during the week beginning on August 14.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, OH
Newark, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
County
Licking County, OH
Licking County, OH
Government
Licking County, OH
Society
Newark, OH
Society
columbusunderground.com

Whimsical Suspended Sculptures Find Permanent Place in Schiller Park

The suspended sculptures that were on temporary view and located in several locations throughout Columbus were so popular that once their time was up, many were asking how a permanent collection could be added to Schiller Park. “Suspension: Balancing Art, Nature, and Culture,” a traveling sculpture series by Polish painter...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Lawless Returns as Chief of New Holland in Pickaway County

Pickaway County – A familiar face has returned to New Holland after several years out of state. Jason Lawless returned to New Holland police department effective August 8, 2022 as Chief of police. “Pickaway county is my home. This is where I was raised. My family’s here and I...
NEW HOLLAND, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Woman Stabs Man with Knife in Pickaway County

Pickaway – The sheriff is at the home of a report of a stabbing in the area of 9900 block of Shepard Road in Pickaway County. According to early reports, a juvenile woman stabbed a male inside the home in the hand after an altercation. The fire department/EMT was asked to stage in the area until law enforcement had the scene secured.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WOUB

After 40 years, Trimble tears down its abandoned schoolhouse

TRIMBLE, Ohio (WOUB/Report for America) – For years, the first thing anyone saw driving into Trimble was the abandoned brick building on Route 13. Once the site of the Trimble School, it sat abandoned for over four decades. A demolition team finally tore the building down Thursday morning following...
TRIMBLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Briefs#Tnr#Feral Fling#Newark Division Of Police
Mount Vernon News

Nonprofit group helps trap, spay and neuter rural cats

A nonprofit organization called Rural Ohio Cats and Kittens was formed in December 2021 with a mission to humanely control the population of feral cats to "prevent the suffering of future litters," vice president Betty Miranda told the Mount Vernon News. The group operates primarily in Knox, Franklin and Licking...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Records Smashed at Junior Fair Livestock Auction

MANSFIELD – The auction wasn’t even over before buyers at the outbid themselves. Before the final 36 animals (all beef steers) could be sold at Saturday's Richland County Junior Livestock Auction, auctioneers announced buyers had already broken last year’s one-day sales record for the large animal auction.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Bat colony in Grove City building cancels preschool for the year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Parents of more than 100 children are scrambling to find a new daycare after Grove City leaders found bats in their preschool building. Officials said there is a colony of bats in the Gantz Park Barn, which could mean hundreds of bats. City leaders said it's a task to humanely relocate the bats and it's also a challenge for parents to find another preschool for their kids.
GROVE CITY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
DogTime

25 Beagle Mixes Rescued From “Horrible Living Conditions” in Ohio Town

Rescuers saved 25 Beagle mixes from “horrible living conditions” in a home in Ashland, Ohio on Monday. Unfortunately, rescuers found three already deceased at the time of the rescue. The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release detailing the incident. Good Samaritan Calls in Tip A Good Samaritan called in a suspicion of animal […] The post 25 Beagle Mixes Rescued From “Horrible Living Conditions” in Ohio Town appeared first on DogTime.
ASHLAND, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Gas station burglarized overnight in Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A gas station was broken into overnight in Pickaway County. It happened at around 1:45 a.m. at the United Dairy Farmers on Main Street early Friday morning. When police arrived to the call of an alarm drop they found a broken side window and no one...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for April 2022

Listings were provided by Columbus Dispatch researcher Julie Fulton. Statistics are gathered from the greater Columbus area, including Franklin and parts of other surrounding counties, for April 1-30, 2022. 1. $3,225,000; 3 Bottomley Crescent; New Albany; Ian & Jenni Kieninger from W. John & Beth M. Pritchard. 2. $1,950,000; 192...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Special Deer Hunt to take Place Next Month

This September for one day only a special hunt will take place at a state nature preserve in Licking County. In an effort to control the deer populations the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen nature preserves, including Blackhand Gorge. Preserve managers will handle...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
Newark Advocate

Newark Advocate

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
197K+
Views
ABOUT

The Advocate is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Newark and Licking County, Ohio

 http://newarkadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy