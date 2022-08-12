ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Will Hall hopes to set Southern Miss football QB Ty Keyes up for success

By David Eckert, Hattiesburg American
Scanning his mind for quarterbacks who dominated college football despite lacking experience, Southern Miss coach Will Hall landed on Trevor Lawrence and Bryce Young.

There are plenty of other examples available, too. Ohio State's CJ Stroud and his 4,435 passing yards a year ago springs to mind. At the Group of Five level, Coastal Carolina's Grayson McCall was the top player in the Sun Belt as a redshirt freshman in 2020.

Hall has a talented young starting quarterback of his own in Ty Keyes, and while Hall doesn't need awards or accolades or superstardom from the redshirt freshman who started three games last season – he does need progress.

How, then, does Hall create an environment – and an offense – that can help him get it?

"Number one, you've got to build it around what he does well," Hall said. "We've gotta do the things that he does good to create confidence, then we've got to play good around him."

That starts with improved offensive line play. The Golden Eagles' quarterbacks were pressured on nearly 30% of their drop backs in 2021 – a rate high enough to flummox an experienced signal caller, never mind one still trying to find his footing at the collegiate level.

LESSONS:Five things we've learned from Southern Miss football's first five preseason practices

WILL HALL:Schemes, culture and Archie Manning: A day in the office with Southern Miss coach Will Hall

DAYLEN GILL:How LB Daylen Gill and his 'desperate man mentality' will help Southern Miss football

The Golden Eagles hired a new offensive line coach in Liberty’s Sam Gregg in a bid to reverse their fortunes, while also adding to their depth via a strong recruiting class and two transfer portal additions.

Southern Miss is deeper across the board relative to last season, when it had 62 scholarship players. That's key for everyone's development because it allows for more intense practices, and Keyes is benefitting from that as well.

"We're actually having great practices," Keyes said.

"It feels good, just practicing the right way," he added. "Nobody's getting injured. We're just all coming out here to compete every day. It's fun coming out here and competing every day. We're getting each other better."

The first six practices have provided good and bad outcomes for Keyes, he explained. On Thursday he made one of his best plays of the preseason, hitting top wideout Jason Brownlee over the middle for a big gain.

The mistakes, Keyes said, offer opportunities for growth.

"The good thing about it, we can go in there and fix it," Keyes said. "Watch it on film, see what the bad and the good ideas in practice were."

Hall coaches the quarterbacks personally, and he's always available to dissect film if Keyes asks. The Golden Eagles are still installing their schemes so the mental load on Keyes and the other quarterbacks is heavy.

"We're kind of giving him everything," Hall said. "As we get more towards game time, we'll tone that down a little bit."

The goal for Keyes this season is a lofty one. He wants to win a Sun Belt title – or at least compete for one.

His progression will help determine how close the Golden Eagles get.

"This program, they win," Keyes said. "We're trying to build this program back to winning football."

Reach Southern Miss writer David Eckert at deckert@gannett.com or on Twitter @davideckert98.

