Hattiesburg asks for input on how to spend ARPA funds. Here's what people want (so far)

Hattiesburg officials recently launched a survey to gather community input on how to spend nearly $13 million on funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

“Funding from the American Rescue Plan Act presents a real opportunity for cities like Hattiesburg to make game-changing investments in infrastructure, human capital, public safety, and quality of life,” Mayor Toby Barker said in a news release. "That’s why it is so important to be strategic with ARPA funding decisions — and most importantly, to give the public a voice in how monies are spent.”

So far, around 130 people have responded to the survey, with roughly 72% hoping the city will spend the funds on infrastructure and transportation, said Hattiesburg spokesperson Samantha McCain.

Hattiesburg received $12,875,821 in ARPA State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. A new law passed earlier this year established the Mississippi Municipality and County Water Infrastructure Grant Program Act Of 2022, which provides matching ARPA funds spent on infrastructure dollar for dollar, giving the city the potential to double its investments in infrastructure improvements.

“When the Mississippi Legislature and its leaders stepped forward to provide potential matching funds for water, sewer, and stormwater projects, it empowered cities to steer significant portions of ARPA money toward these sorts of once-in-a-generation type projects,” Barker said.

The Hattiesburg ARPA survey asks participants to select three priorities from a list of nine. In addition to infrastructure and transportation, other choices include public health; public safety; tourism development; downtown revitalization; parks and recreation needs; education and workforce opportunities; housing and blight elimination; and broadband and hot spot internet access.

"Even if your idea does not make the list of expenditures for this $12.8 million, your input gives us direction on what is important to our residents and neighborhoods and other funding could be secured to make your idea happen," Barker said in a letter to residents.

The U.S. Department of Treasury issued its guidance in January on how states and cities can use ARPA funds, allowing use for:

The replacement of lost public sector revenue allows for the use of up to $10 million of a recipient’s ARPA allocation to provide basic government services.

The support of COVID-19-related public health and economic response by addressing COVID-19 and its impact on public health as well as addressing economic harms to households, small businesses, nonprofits, impacted industries, and the public sector.

Premium pay for eligible works, performing essential work, offering additional support to those who have and will bear the greatest health risks because of their service in critical sectors.

The investment in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure makes necessary investments to improve access to clean drinking water support vital wastewater and stormwater infrastructure and expand affordable access to broadband internet.

To participate in the survey, visit bit.ly/hburgarpa_survey or call the mayor's office at 601-545-4501.

For more information on the city’s ARPA funding, visit hattiesburgms.com/arpa.

