Flash Flood Warning issued for Kleberg, Nueces by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 03:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-15 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Kleberg; Nueces The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Central Kleberg County in south central Texas Southwestern Nueces County in south central Texas * Until 530 AM CDT. * At 352 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Central Kleberg and Southwestern Nueces Counties FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Flood Watch issued for Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Duval, Inland Kleberg by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Duval; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Jim Wells; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands; Webb FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of south Texas, including the following areas, Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Duval, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces, Jim Wells, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Webb. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
