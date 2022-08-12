Effective: 2022-08-15 03:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-15 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Kleberg; Nueces The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Central Kleberg County in south central Texas Southwestern Nueces County in south central Texas * Until 530 AM CDT. * At 352 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Central Kleberg and Southwestern Nueces Counties FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

KLEBERG COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO