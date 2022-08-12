Anne Heche Now Under Investigation For Felony DUI As Blood ‘Showed Presence Of Narcotics’: LAPD

The investigation into the fiery crash that has left Anne Heche in a coma continues about a week after the accident. But, authorities said that while the initial investigation was for misdemeanor DUI, it is now being looked at for felony DUI.

Speaking to CNN, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Jeff Lee explained that the "results from a blood draw" from the actress "showed signs of impairment." He noted that it is the reason why the crash is being investigated as a "felony traffic collision."

The official stated that there is also a "word of an injury to someone inside the home," where the "Donnie Brasco" crashed last Friday. He pointed out, though, that woman inside the property sought medical attention after suffering minor injuries.