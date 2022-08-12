CASPER, Wyo. — Casper received another night of thunderstorms on Friday, with the weather expected to continue through this weekend. “Showers and thunderstorms will be widespread across the area this afternoon and evening. Heavy rain and localized flash flooding will be the main threats,” wrote the National Weather Service in Riverton early Saturday morning. “A Flash Flood Watch continues throughout the day for much of the forecast area. Thunderstorms could also produce gusty outflow winds to around 40 mph.”

CASPER, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO