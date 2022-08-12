ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K2 Radio

Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper Flood Watches Continue Through Today

A flood watch that has been issued for much of southern and central Wyoming remains in effect until at least midnight tonight [Sunday, August 14] according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on its website early Sunday morning:. ''Widespread showers and thunderstorms...
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

WYDOT: Jackknifed truck closes Casper Mountain Road on Thursday afternoon

CASPER, Wyo. — A jackknifed truck has closed Casper Mountain Road at the 8.4 milepost on Thursday. As of 1:30 p.m., the Wyoming Department of Transportation says the road is closed in both directions. “Jackknifed semi, all lanes blocked near Casper at milepost 8.4. Be prepared to stop; expect...
CASPER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
Casper, WY
Crime & Safety
Casper, WY
Accidents
County
Natrona County, WY
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
Natrona County, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Accidents
K2 Radio

Central, Western Wyoming Face Potential Flooding Through Sunday

Mother Nature smacked central Wyoming's summer's lack of rain upside the head on Thursday night with a spectacular thunderstorm. The National Weather Service Riverton Office has forecast heavy storms through Sunday. With those come flood watches and potential flash flooding from Natrona County -- especially Casper Mountain -- west to...
WYOMING STATE
wyo4news.com

Natrona County Sheriff’s Office investigating double-homicide

NATRONA COUNTY, WYOMING — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a double-homicide that occurred on August 9th, 2022. An NCSO public safety notification issued on August 10, 2022 regarding the person of interest, Luke Thomas Young, has been canceled. At this time there is no ongoing threat to the public.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

See Pictures from the Washington Park Pooch Pool Party

On Sunday, between 35 and 40 dogs came to Washington Park to enjoy a summer day at the pool, an increase from the between three and six dogs that showed up to the 'Pooch Pool Party,' Casper hosted last year. Check out the pictures from the event below. Washington Park...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (8/5/22–8/12/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fire#Fire Investigation#Wildfire#Accident#Blm#Mills Fire Department#Bar Nunn Fire Department
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Second night of thunderstorms makes for another show; rains and flooding expected to continue

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper received another night of thunderstorms on Friday, with the weather expected to continue through this weekend. “Showers and thunderstorms will be widespread across the area this afternoon and evening. Heavy rain and localized flash flooding will be the main threats,” wrote the National Weather Service in Riverton early Saturday morning. “A Flash Flood Watch continues throughout the day for much of the forecast area. Thunderstorms could also produce gusty outflow winds to around 40 mph.”
CASPER, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (8/8/22–8/12/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 8 through Aug. 12. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/9/22–8/12/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Man In Custody And Considered Person Of Interest In Casper Double Homicide

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A man is in custody following an overnight search connected to a double homicide in Natrona County late Tuesday night. Luke Thomas Young, 26, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and is considered a person of interest in the shooting deaths...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Car show and autocross benefits Humane Society at Saturday’s Cruising in Casper show

CASPER, Wyo. — Central Wyoming Corvette Club hosted the Cruising in Casper Car Show and Autocross on Saturday, Aug. 13, with proceeds benefiting the Casper Humane Society. A total of 44 cars — 31 hot rods and 13 Corvettes — were entered into the show. While the club was hoping for more cars to be registered, it enjoyed the turnout and some other donations. The club also sold T-shirts and offered a 50/50 raffle.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Coroner identifies victims in Natrona County double homicide investigation

CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County Coroner James Whipps has identified the victims in an active double homicide investigation that began around 11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9. “The two individuals have been identified as 27-year-old Kameron Young Johnson and 19-year-old Acacia Colvin, both of Casper,” the coroner’s release said. Next of kin have been notified and autopsies have been scheduled.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy