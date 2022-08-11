Thousands of mental health therapists at the country's largest non-profit HMO are poised to strike this week, holding daily picket lines and rallies outside Kaiser Facilities throughout California.The unionized psychologists, therapists, chemical dependency counselors and social workers are demanding that Kaiser Permanente provide "desperately needed" services to its patients, claiming that some wait months for needed therapy sessions.The open-ended strike is set to begin Monday, the National Union of Healthcare Workers, which represents 16,000 workers in California and Hawaii, said. Kaiser staffs about one full-time mental health clinician for every 2,600 members, leading to therapists leaving Kaiser at a record rate, the...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO