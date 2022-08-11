ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

CNBC

The other reason why food prices are rising

The United Nations' worst-case scenario calculation is that global food prices will rise by an additional 8.5% by 2027. More expensive fertilizers are contributed to those higher costs, with some fertilizers spiking 300% since September 2020, according to the American Farm Bureau. "Last year [fertilizer] was around $270 per ton...
CNN

How to make sure your private messages stay private

Last year, Facebook-parent Meta effectively pushed back its timetable for rolling out end-to-end encryption by default across its various social platforms, with an executive saying the privacy-enhancing change would not happen until sometime in 2023.
CNET

State Tax Rebates 2022: See Which States Are Mailing Payments Next

High inflation and budget surpluses have 18 states doing something unusual this year -- giving money back to their residents, usually in the form of tax rebates or stimulus checks. Colorado started sending up to $1,500 to eligible Coloradans last week. Indiana is next up on the calendar, with payments...
Reuters

U.S. carries out missile test delayed over Chinese drills

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States military on Tuesday said it carried out a test of a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile that had been delayed to avoid escalating tensions with Beijing during China’s show of force near Taiwan earlier this month.
CNET

Child Tax Credit 2022: Is Your State Sending $750 to Eligible Families?

A child tax credit extension isn't included in the newly passed Inflation Reduction Act, making it unlikely for another child tax credit bill to be passed into law any time soon. Several states, however, are making plans to send families more money in an effort to lessen the impact of inflation and a possible recession. Parents received their last enhanced monthly child tax credit payment in December, and a final check with their taxes this year.
getnews.info

Bladder Cancer Therapeutics Pipeline Assessment | Insights into the Latest FDA, EMA, and PMDA Approvals, Novel and Emerging Therapies, Clinical Trials, Treatment Outlook, and Key Companies

As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, nearly 100+ key pharma and biotech companies are working on 100+ pipeline drugs in the Bladder Cancer therapeutics landscape based on different routes of administration (RoA), Mechanism of Action (MoA) and molecule types. Several of the therapies are in the advanced stages of clinical development expected to launch in the coming years.
getnews.info

Ecosense® Unveils New Radon Detection and Monitoring Device

“Integrating the latest patented radon sensor technology, EcoBlu™ is a plug-and-play radon detector that provides the first radon result in minutes, not days.”. New Product is more affordable and integrates the latest patented technology to protect the health and safety of everyone and reduce chance of lung cancer among non-smokers.
TODAY.com

Man warns about Valley fever, a lung infection caused by tiny fungus

When Jose Leon suddenly started experiencing intense flu-like symptoms in March, he suspected COVID-19. He’d get easily winded at the gym and developed a cough that “got a little bit crazy.” He started getting fevers and cold sweats, and lost his appetite. It was the worst he had ever felt in his life, he recalled.
CBS Sacramento

More than 2,000 California mental health clinicians poised to strike this week

Thousands of mental health therapists at the country's largest non-profit HMO are poised to strike this week, holding daily picket lines and rallies outside Kaiser Facilities throughout California.The unionized psychologists, therapists, chemical dependency counselors and social workers are demanding that Kaiser Permanente provide "desperately needed" services to its patients, claiming that some wait months for needed therapy sessions.The open-ended strike is set to begin Monday, the National Union of Healthcare Workers, which represents 16,000 workers in California and Hawaii, said. Kaiser staffs about one full-time mental health clinician for every 2,600 members, leading to therapists leaving Kaiser at a record rate, the...
FOXBusiness

Inflation hits Americans' grocery bills as food prices accelerate

Inflation is crushing the grocery budgets of Americans across the U.S., with food prices accelerating to a new four-decade high in July. Although the consumer price index, which measures a basket of everyday goods including food, rent and gasoline, came in cooler than expected at 8.5% in July, food prices accelerated further, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday. The food at home category, which tracks the cost of groceries, surged 13.1% over the last year, the most significant increase since March 1979. On a monthly basis, prices jumped 1.4%.
TechCrunch

Uniswap Labs COO MC Lader on the incentives behind DeFi

This week on Chain Reaction, we interviewed Mary-Catherine (MC) Lader, chief operating officer of Uniswap Labs, the team behind one of the largest decentralized crypto exchanges. You can listen to the full interview below. Lader explained that Uniswap itself is a non-custodial, open-source protocol governed by holders of its UNI...
