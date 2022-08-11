Read full article on original website
Related
Fact check: Viral images of 'The Simpsons' unrelated to 2022 monkeypox outbreak
A widely shared meme claims "The Simspons" made a prediction about monkeypox. The claim is false.
CNET
State Stimulus Checks 2022: Which Tax Rebates Were Sent This Week?
In response to soaring inflation in 2022, many US states are giving money back to their residents in the form of tax rebates or stimulus checks. One of the biggest paybacks kicked off this week in Colorado, where joint tax filers started receiving checks up to $1,500. In May, Colorado...
CNBC
The other reason why food prices are rising
The United Nations' worst-case scenario calculation is that global food prices will rise by an additional 8.5% by 2027. More expensive fertilizers are contributed to those higher costs, with some fertilizers spiking 300% since September 2020, according to the American Farm Bureau. "Last year [fertilizer] was around $270 per ton...
Methamphetamine use propels drug overdoses in rural America, study finds
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Roughly four of five people using drugs in rural parts of the United States are taking methamphetamines, possibly laced with fentanyl, a study published Monday found. The researchers from Oregon Health & Science University said it's important not to overlook rural America's problem with this stimulant,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 warning signs about the economy coming out of America's top companies
Companies are bracing for potential trouble ahead by lowering their advertising budgets, cutting costs and adapting to their customers' changing spending habits.
How to make sure your private messages stay private
Last year, Facebook-parent Meta effectively pushed back its timetable for rolling out end-to-end encryption by default across its various social platforms, with an executive saying the privacy-enhancing change would not happen until sometime in 2023.
CNET
State Tax Rebates 2022: See Which States Are Mailing Payments Next
High inflation and budget surpluses have 18 states doing something unusual this year -- giving money back to their residents, usually in the form of tax rebates or stimulus checks. Colorado started sending up to $1,500 to eligible Coloradans last week. Indiana is next up on the calendar, with payments...
U.S. carries out missile test delayed over Chinese drills
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States military on Tuesday said it carried out a test of a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile that had been delayed to avoid escalating tensions with Beijing during China’s show of force near Taiwan earlier this month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Child Tax Credit 2022: Is Your State Sending $750 to Eligible Families?
A child tax credit extension isn't included in the newly passed Inflation Reduction Act, making it unlikely for another child tax credit bill to be passed into law any time soon. Several states, however, are making plans to send families more money in an effort to lessen the impact of inflation and a possible recession. Parents received their last enhanced monthly child tax credit payment in December, and a final check with their taxes this year.
NYSE delistings signal Beijing may be willing to compromise on U.S. audit dispute -analysts
HONG KONG, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The move to delist five Chinese state-owned enterprises (SOEs) from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) signals Beijing may be willing to compromise in order to strike an audit deal with the United States and end a more than decade-old dispute, analysts and advisers said on Monday.
US inflation isn’t going away. Small businesses must plan ahead
Inflation is the top challenge facing small businesses this year, according to a report issued by the National Federation of Independent Businesses this past month, with a whopping 91% admitting that rising prices are having either a “substantial” or “moderate” impact on their companies. The US...
‘Half an American dream’: DACA was meant to be temporary. 10 years later, immigrants want relief.
Ten years later, there are 600,000 DACA recipients. They are activists, college students, lawyers, journalists, nurses, teachers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Langya virus found in China could be 'tip of the iceberg' for undiscovered pathogens, researchers say
More surveillance is needed of a new virus detected in dozens of people in eastern China that may not cause the next pandemic but suggests just how easily viruses can travel unnoticed from animals to humans, scientists say.
getnews.info
Bladder Cancer Therapeutics Pipeline Assessment | Insights into the Latest FDA, EMA, and PMDA Approvals, Novel and Emerging Therapies, Clinical Trials, Treatment Outlook, and Key Companies
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, nearly 100+ key pharma and biotech companies are working on 100+ pipeline drugs in the Bladder Cancer therapeutics landscape based on different routes of administration (RoA), Mechanism of Action (MoA) and molecule types. Several of the therapies are in the advanced stages of clinical development expected to launch in the coming years.
getnews.info
Ecosense® Unveils New Radon Detection and Monitoring Device
“Integrating the latest patented radon sensor technology, EcoBlu™ is a plug-and-play radon detector that provides the first radon result in minutes, not days.”. New Product is more affordable and integrates the latest patented technology to protect the health and safety of everyone and reduce chance of lung cancer among non-smokers.
TODAY.com
Man warns about Valley fever, a lung infection caused by tiny fungus
When Jose Leon suddenly started experiencing intense flu-like symptoms in March, he suspected COVID-19. He’d get easily winded at the gym and developed a cough that “got a little bit crazy.” He started getting fevers and cold sweats, and lost his appetite. It was the worst he had ever felt in his life, he recalled.
More than 2,000 California mental health clinicians poised to strike this week
Thousands of mental health therapists at the country's largest non-profit HMO are poised to strike this week, holding daily picket lines and rallies outside Kaiser Facilities throughout California.The unionized psychologists, therapists, chemical dependency counselors and social workers are demanding that Kaiser Permanente provide "desperately needed" services to its patients, claiming that some wait months for needed therapy sessions.The open-ended strike is set to begin Monday, the National Union of Healthcare Workers, which represents 16,000 workers in California and Hawaii, said. Kaiser staffs about one full-time mental health clinician for every 2,600 members, leading to therapists leaving Kaiser at a record rate, the...
FOXBusiness
Inflation hits Americans' grocery bills as food prices accelerate
Inflation is crushing the grocery budgets of Americans across the U.S., with food prices accelerating to a new four-decade high in July. Although the consumer price index, which measures a basket of everyday goods including food, rent and gasoline, came in cooler than expected at 8.5% in July, food prices accelerated further, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday. The food at home category, which tracks the cost of groceries, surged 13.1% over the last year, the most significant increase since March 1979. On a monthly basis, prices jumped 1.4%.
Exclusive-Biden's emergency board calls for railroad wage hikes to resolve contract talks
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's emergency board tasked with helping major freight railroads and unions end a contract negotiation stalemate proposed on Tuesday annual wage increases of between 4% and 7% through 2024, according to a report seen by Reuters.
TechCrunch
Uniswap Labs COO MC Lader on the incentives behind DeFi
This week on Chain Reaction, we interviewed Mary-Catherine (MC) Lader, chief operating officer of Uniswap Labs, the team behind one of the largest decentralized crypto exchanges. You can listen to the full interview below. Lader explained that Uniswap itself is a non-custodial, open-source protocol governed by holders of its UNI...
Comments / 0