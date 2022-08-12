ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes County, NC

‘Will forever be in our hearts’: Wilkes County EMS mourns loss of captain’s young grandson

By Dolan Reynolds
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rmzfn_0hEBpOxK00

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Wilkes County EMS is mourning the loss of their captain’s 5-year-old grandson, according to a WCEMS statement.

Isaiah Pena, 5, reportedly died on Sunday in an accident in Wilkes County.

“ We love you Isaiah and we will dearly miss you. You will forever be in our hearts and you will forever be part of the Wilkes County EMS family,” the statement reads in part. “Until we meet again little man, please help us to watch out over our crews as they go about their duties. “

Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.

The full statement from WCEMS is provided below:

On Sunday, August 7, 2022 the Wilkes County EMS family suffered a tremendous loss. 5 year old Isaiah Pena, grandson of WCEMS Captain Mike Lane tragically lost his life in an accident here in Wilkes County. Isaiah has always been part of the WCEMS family and we all have watched him grow up right here in our stations. When Isaiah would be here visiting he was always so energetic and fun to be around. He constantly brought smiles to the faces all those who were fortunate enough to know him.

Isaiah truly loved to be at the EMS base and it showed. Likewise, each and every one of our personnel loved it when he was here. Regardless of the type of day you were having, this young man would brighten your day. We love you Isaiah and we will dearly miss you. You will forever be in our hearts and you will forever be part of the Wilkes County EMS family. Until we meet again little man, please help us to watch out over our crews as they go about their duties.

Wilkes County EMS
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Crash causes delays in McDowell County

MCDOWELL, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash in McDowell County is causing traffic delays. According to officials, Mill Creek Road in Old Fort is now blocked due to the crash. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilkes County, NC
Sports
Wilkes County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Wilkes County, NC
Wilkes County, NC
Accidents
WBTV

Firefighters rescue woman from burning home in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters in Salisbury rescued a woman from a burning house on Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported just after 3:30 p.m. in the 400 block of S. Shaver Street. Firefighters arrived in just over two minutes. Officials said the fire was most active in the back of the house and near a back porch.
SALISBURY, NC
US News and World Report

Newton Man Turns Former Store, Juke Joint Into Time Capsule

NEWTON, N.C. (AP) — It’s hard to believe now that the rundown, one-story building near the intersection of Rhoney School Road and Tipps Road, about a mile from N.C. Highway 10 was once “the happening spot on the weekends.”. But that’s exactly how Roger Shuford remembers the...
NEWTON, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Assistant County Manager For Rockingham County, North Carolina Takes Next Step in Career

Rockingham County announces Paul Murray’s move to Catawba County. Wentworth, NC (August 12, 2022) – Rockingham County Government sends its warmest wishes to Assistant County Manager, Paul Murray, as he takes the next step in his career. Murray has accepted the Assistant County Manager position in Catawba County where he will work with County Manager Mary Furtado and Assistant County Manager Alison Alexander. He is expected to begin this new role at the end of August.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Lane
FOX Carolina

USGS confirms earthquake in Mitchell County

SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey confirmed an earthquake in Mitchell county Saturday night. The 2.0 magnitude earthquake hit Spruce Pine, North Carolina just before 10 p.m., according to USGS. The earthquake had a depth of 6 kilometers.
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
thestokesnews.com

Summer Jam offers fun, raises money for Roe Roe’s Heroes

GoodFellers kept the crowd jamming and dancing during last year’s Chestnut Grove Ruritan Club Summer Jam in King Central Park. (Submitted photo) Cooks Wall was one of two bands which kept the crowed entertained at the 2021 Chestnut Grove Ruritan Club Summer Jam in King Central Park. (Submitted photo)
KING, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Deputies Arrest Burke County Man For Breaking And Entering, Larceny

BURKE CO., N.C. — A 38-year-old Morganton man is under arrest for breaking into a home on Wednesday and stealing several items, deputies say. On August 10th, deputies responded to Mount Olive Church Road in Morganton in reference to a breaking and entering and larceny that just occurred. A...
MORGANTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mourning#Accident#The Wilkes County Ems
FOX8 News

Man on motorcycle dies after crash in Winston-Salem at intersection of Peters Creek Parkway, Ethel Drive, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man on a motorcycle died after a crash at the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and Ethel Drive on Wednesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 6:16 pm officers with the WSPD responded to a reported vehicle crash at the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
thewilkesrecord.com

Charges pending in fatal logging truck accident

Charges are pending against a Purlear truck driver who was involved in an accident in which a woman and her 4-year-old son were killed. Sgt. Fletcher Pipes of the N.C. Highway Patrol told The Wilkes Record that the accident occurred on Wednesday morning, Aug. 10, at around 5:45 a.m. Pipes...
PURLEAR, NC
WJHL

Police: Missing Johnson Co. man last seen Monday

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, William Dana Kimberlin was last seen on Monday, August 8 in the Butler area. The release states he was seen leaving the community on foot but has […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
Statesville Record & Landmark

Alexander County names new health director

TAYLORSVILLE — Billie Walker has been appointed to serve as health director of the Alexander County Health Department. She was named interim health director in May following the retirement of Leeanne Whisnant. Walker has worked her way up the ladder at the health department since 2003 when she was...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

30K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy