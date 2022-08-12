ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECU commit Parker Byrd to undergo another amputation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Incoming East Carolina University freshman Parker Byrd will need to have his right knee amputated after undergoing a below-the-knee-amputation on the same side earlier this month, his mother announced Thursday.

Byrd, an ECU baseball commit, has been in the operating room numerous times after suffering serious leg damage in a boating accident in Bath Creek on July 23.

PREVIOUS: Doctors watching ECU commit Parker Byrd closely after surgery

Prior to the accident, Byrd was preparing to enter his freshman year at ECU.

A Laurinburg native, he attended Scotland County High School and was also a standout player on his travel baseball team, the South Charlotte Panthers. The Pirates were impressed with Byrd early on, and he verbally committed to play baseball at ECU before playing a single high school game.

Both of his parents attended ECU.

PREVIOUS: ECU baseball commit Parker Byrd having surgery to amputate part of leg damaged in boating accident

“The current plan is to continue hyperbaric treatments twice a day, do wash out surgeries on Saturday and Tuesday, then attempt the amputation on Thursday,” the update continued. “We are definitely on a roller coaster ride to say the least. I’m not sure how many more blows we can take. Parker had his initial sadness when we told him but in true Parker form, he was back in good spirits and ready for the next challenge.…Jeff and I, not so much. We continue to trust in God and as much as this doesn’t make sense to us at the moment, we have faith that one day we will know why this all happened. I know God is using P to do big things. As much as it shatters our hearts now, I believe in time, his plan will be revealed. Please continue to pray for Parker (and our family).”

