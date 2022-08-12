Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jonathan Papelbon claims he owns best intro music over Mariano Rivera and Edwin Diaz
Former Boston Red Sox closer Jonathan Papelbon believes ‘Shipping Up To Boston’ at Fenway Park puts him above Edwin Diaz’s trumpets and Mariano Rivera’s ‘Enter Sandman.’
thecomeback.com
Yasiel Puig discusses Major League Baseball return
Former Major League Baseball star Yasiel Puig has been playing in the KBO in South Korea since appearing in his last MLB game with the Cleveland Indians in 2019, but it sounds like the 31-year-old is ready to make his return to the big leagues. In an interview with TMZ...
3 Braves players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
These three members of the Atlanta Braves roster are most likely to be gone by September 1. This year’s Atlanta Braves team is looking to do something few MLB clubs can do. Not since the New York Yankees from 1998-2000 have we seen a club win back-to-back World Series. They, of course, did it three times. The Braves are hopeful they can at least get two in a row.
Padres GM issues ultimatum for Fernando Tatis Jr. after PED suspension
Padres GM issues ultimatum for Fernando Tatis Jr. after PED suspension. A. J. Preller, San Diego Padres General Manager, had some harsh truths to tell Fernando Tatis Jr. after he was flagged for PEDs on Friday. “I think we’re hoping that from the offseason to now, that there would be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Braves Believe They Caught Lightning in a Bottle Again
Until the return of injured second baseman Ozzie Albies (here with writer Dan Schlossberg), rookie Vaughn Grissom is filling in admirably.Courtesy of Dan Schlossberg. The Atlanta Braves have a history of getting instant dividends from potential stars with little or no minor-league experience.
Noah Syndergaard reveals big reason for leaving Mets
Noah Syndergaard passed on the opportunity to return to the New York Mets in the offseason, opting to sign a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels instead. On Friday, Syndergaard gave an intriguing insight into his reasons for doing so. Syndergaard, since traded to the Philadelphia Phillies, admitted he...
Yankees fans want Aaron Boone fired for losing to Red Sox, again
It wouldn’t be the dog days of August if New York Yankees fans weren’t frustrated with manager Aaron Boone in some way, shape, or form. The Yanks lost again last night at the hands of their rival, the Boston Red Sox. The defeat ensured New York fell to 2-8 in their last 10 games. Considering their fast start, it’s surprising to see the Yankees go through such a cold streak, but such is the case in a 162-game season.
Little League World Series Latest Proof Instant Replay is Bad and Will Never Really Work
Little League World Series game ends on walk-off replay.
RELATED PEOPLE
Angels’ Shohei Ohtani to face Mariners in series opener
The Seattle Mariners hope to jump-start their offense when they begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels in
Noah Syndergaard fires shots at Mets in return to New York with Phillies
Noah Syndergaard was traded to the Phillies at the deadline and Thor is now making his return to New York to face the Mets and had some strong words. Though he was injured for many of them, Noah Syndergaard spent six seasons with the New York Mets before the club elected to not bring him back ahead of the 2022 season, which led to him signing with the Los Angeles Angeles. However, LA traded Thor at the deadline this year and, as fate would have it, he landed on an NL East rival of his former club, the Philadelphia Phillies.
Padres: 3 immediate roster moves to replace Fernando Tatis Jr.
The San Diego Padres will be without Fernando Tatis Jr. for the rest of the 2022 season and the first month of the 2023 season due to a PED suspension. Who will replace him?. The San Diego Padres were hit with the crushing news that they will be without Fernando Tatis Jr. for the rest of the season, for the playoffs, and into the 2023 season due to an 80-game PED suspension.
Mets: 3 roster moves keeping New York from World Series contention
The New York Mets are playing well but they still have a few issues with their roster construction. The New York Mets have been a great team for the entire season. They have the second-best record in the entire sport at 73-40 and they have been even better recently. They have won 15 of their last 18 games.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Red Sox’s timeline for Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers contract extension talks, revealed
The Boston Red Sox are having a poor 2022 season. Unfortunately for the Fenway Park faithful, this could be less antagonizing than the offseason. Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers are without contract extensions, which has led to trade rumors and uncertainty around the organization. Those rumors may end soon, though....
MLB Odds: Phillies vs. Mets prediction, odds and pick – 8/14/2022
The Philadelphia Phillies will close out a three-game set as they take on the New York Mets at Citi Field on Friday night in Queens. It is time to continue our MLB odds betting series with a Phillies-Mets prediction and pick. The Mets shut out the Phillies 1-0 in an...
FOX Sports
Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets meet in game 2 of series
Philadelphia Phillies (63-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-40, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (8-8, 3.17 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (1-0, 2.53 ERA, .47 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -197, Phillies +164; over/under is 6...
Jordan Montgomery makes Cardinals history: Yankees decision looks worse
Jordan Montgomery is making history for the St. Louis Cardinals and making the New York Yankees look real bad. Jordan Montgomery was never meant to get traded this season. He was performing well for the New York Yankees but in exchange for Harrison Bader, he was sent to the St. Louis Cardinals where he has already made history.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Did Joey Gallo just take a shot at Yankees fans?
Former New York Yankees slugger Joey Gallo appeared to take an indirect shot at fans in the Bronx. Gallo hit a home run for the Dodgers — his new team — earlier this week. When he did so, he received cheers from the home fans, something he admitted has been a rarity for him this year.
MLB rumors: Latest Carlos Correa report not a good sign for Twins
Minnesota Twins star shortstop Carlos Correa is likely to opt out of his current contract once the season is over, barring an injury. MLB insider Jon Heyman dropped this nugget off-handedly in a recent article, and it’s been regurgitated a number of times since then. While Correa himself is surely focused on the task at hand — getting the Minnesota Twins back to the postseason — his attention will turn back to free agency at season’s end.
MLB
Correa gives sister 'perfect birthday' -- with help from Ohtani
ANAHEIM -- Saturday was a wonderful day to be Carlos Correa's younger sister, Leibysand Correa. On her brother's dime, she got to fly to the Los Angeles area to celebrate her 14th birthday around her extended family at the ballpark. She got to watch her big brother homer and reach...
Tony La Russa pulled Michael Kopech from no-hitter and White Sox fans were livid
Michael Kopech had a no-hitter going for the White Sox through six innings but then Tony La Russa pulled him and fans were absolutely enraged. One day after the Chicago White Sox saw another gem from AL Cy Young candidate Dylan Cease, it seemed as if another young pitcher in Michael Kopech was trying to outdo his teammate on Friday night in his start against the Detroit Tigers.
FanSided
274K+
Followers
519K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1