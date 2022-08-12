ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

thecomeback.com

Yasiel Puig discusses Major League Baseball return

Former Major League Baseball star Yasiel Puig has been playing in the KBO in South Korea since appearing in his last MLB game with the Cleveland Indians in 2019, but it sounds like the 31-year-old is ready to make his return to the big leagues. In an interview with TMZ...
MLB
FanSided

3 Braves players who won’t be on the roster by September 1

These three members of the Atlanta Braves roster are most likely to be gone by September 1. This year’s Atlanta Braves team is looking to do something few MLB clubs can do. Not since the New York Yankees from 1998-2000 have we seen a club win back-to-back World Series. They, of course, did it three times. The Braves are hopeful they can at least get two in a row.
MLB
IBWAA

Braves Believe They Caught Lightning in a Bottle Again

Until the return of injured second baseman Ozzie Albies (here with writer Dan Schlossberg), rookie Vaughn Grissom is filling in admirably.Courtesy of Dan Schlossberg. The Atlanta Braves have a history of getting instant dividends from potential stars with little or no minor-league experience.
Larry Brown Sports

Noah Syndergaard reveals big reason for leaving Mets

Noah Syndergaard passed on the opportunity to return to the New York Mets in the offseason, opting to sign a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels instead. On Friday, Syndergaard gave an intriguing insight into his reasons for doing so. Syndergaard, since traded to the Philadelphia Phillies, admitted he...
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

Yankees fans want Aaron Boone fired for losing to Red Sox, again

It wouldn’t be the dog days of August if New York Yankees fans weren’t frustrated with manager Aaron Boone in some way, shape, or form. The Yanks lost again last night at the hands of their rival, the Boston Red Sox. The defeat ensured New York fell to 2-8 in their last 10 games. Considering their fast start, it’s surprising to see the Yankees go through such a cold streak, but such is the case in a 162-game season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Timmy Trumpet
FanSided

Noah Syndergaard fires shots at Mets in return to New York with Phillies

Noah Syndergaard was traded to the Phillies at the deadline and Thor is now making his return to New York to face the Mets and had some strong words. Though he was injured for many of them, Noah Syndergaard spent six seasons with the New York Mets before the club elected to not bring him back ahead of the 2022 season, which led to him signing with the Los Angeles Angeles. However, LA traded Thor at the deadline this year and, as fate would have it, he landed on an NL East rival of his former club, the Philadelphia Phillies.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Padres: 3 immediate roster moves to replace Fernando Tatis Jr.

The San Diego Padres will be without Fernando Tatis Jr. for the rest of the 2022 season and the first month of the 2023 season due to a PED suspension. Who will replace him?. The San Diego Padres were hit with the crushing news that they will be without Fernando Tatis Jr. for the rest of the season, for the playoffs, and into the 2023 season due to an 80-game PED suspension.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Mets: 3 roster moves keeping New York from World Series contention

The New York Mets are playing well but they still have a few issues with their roster construction. The New York Mets have been a great team for the entire season. They have the second-best record in the entire sport at 73-40 and they have been even better recently. They have won 15 of their last 18 games.
MLB
#Braves
FOX Sports

Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets meet in game 2 of series

Philadelphia Phillies (63-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-40, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (8-8, 3.17 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (1-0, 2.53 ERA, .47 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -197, Phillies +164; over/under is 6...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Did Joey Gallo just take a shot at Yankees fans?

Former New York Yankees slugger Joey Gallo appeared to take an indirect shot at fans in the Bronx. Gallo hit a home run for the Dodgers — his new team — earlier this week. When he did so, he received cheers from the home fans, something he admitted has been a rarity for him this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

MLB rumors: Latest Carlos Correa report not a good sign for Twins

Minnesota Twins star shortstop Carlos Correa is likely to opt out of his current contract once the season is over, barring an injury. MLB insider Jon Heyman dropped this nugget off-handedly in a recent article, and it’s been regurgitated a number of times since then. While Correa himself is surely focused on the task at hand — getting the Minnesota Twins back to the postseason — his attention will turn back to free agency at season’s end.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Tony La Russa pulled Michael Kopech from no-hitter and White Sox fans were livid

Michael Kopech had a no-hitter going for the White Sox through six innings but then Tony La Russa pulled him and fans were absolutely enraged. One day after the Chicago White Sox saw another gem from AL Cy Young candidate Dylan Cease, it seemed as if another young pitcher in Michael Kopech was trying to outdo his teammate on Friday night in his start against the Detroit Tigers.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

