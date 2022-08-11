Former Coastal Carolina football head coach Joe Moglia to have book made into feature film

Read full article on original website
“The Doctors Told My Husband I May Not Make It Through the Night”Kennardo G. James
5 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Is This One of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Horry County?Kennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
South Carolina football: Horry County teams show out in kickoff classic
CONWAY, SOUTH CAROLINA – Myrtle Beach made a statement by scoring touchdowns on its first two possessions in the Conway National Bank Kickoff Classic. Those two scores enabled the Seahawks to defeat Socastee, 14-7, in their 20-minute scrimmage on Friday at Coastal Carolina University’s Brooks ...
goccusports.com
Chanticleers Tame Panthers on Saturday Night
CONWAY, S.C. – Set piece goals proved to be the difference for the Coastal Carolina women's soccer team on Saturday night, as the Chanticleers handed the High Point Panthers a 2-1 loss in an exhibition contest at CCU Soccer Stadium. Junior Ella Schad tallied the Chants' first goal of...
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina
If you happen to live in South Carolina or you love to spend your holidays in this beautiful state and you also happen to love seafood then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three great seafood restaurants in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and tourist and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Also, all of these places are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
abccolumbia.com
ON THE ROAD: Palmetto State’s third oldest city boasts historical and recreational charm
GEORGETOWN, SC (WOLO) — With kids in Richland County schools returning next week, you still have this weekend to squeeze in a quick vacation. If you’re looking for a nice day trip, look no further than a small coastal town that has been recognized as the best in the country by USA Today.
Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
10 of the Best Mini Golf Courses in Myrtle Beach
Named the seaside golf capital of the world, the Myrtle Beach area has plenty of engaging golf opportunities for vacationing families and locals. Myrtle Beach contains over 100 traditional golf courses, but if putt-putt is more your speed, don’t worry! The Myrtle Beach area has you and your family covered, too.
wpde.com
Carolina Country Music Fest sells out MSVIP tickets following 2nd headliner announcement
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Carolina Country Music Fest announced on Friday that they have officially sold out of the mainstage VIP tickets for their 2023 four day festival. This announcement came just one day after CCMF announced their second headliner, Miranda Lambert. Lambert will be the first solo-female...
Miranda Lambert to perform at Myrtle Beach’s Carolina Country Music Fest
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One of America’s favorite country singers is coming to the Carolina Country Music Fest, the organization announced Friday. Miranda Lambert is the newest to join the lineup, which also includes Morgan Wallen. “The Gunpowder & Lead” singer is the second act announced for the annual festival, which is scheduled for […]
WMBF
‘Makin’ history’: CCMF announces Miranda Lambert as first female headliner
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – For the first time, a female country artist will be headlining one of the nights at Carolina Country Music Fest in 2023. CCMF announced on Friday that Miranda Lambert will take to the main stage during the four-day music festival. “Just out here makin’...
Pee Dee pastor delivers supplies to Kentucky flood victims
MARION, S.C. (WBTW)– After recent flooding in Kentucky killed more than three dozen people, a Pee Dee pastor said he felt obligated to help. Pastor Larry Williams of the Tabernacle of God Ministries preached to the congregation at Word of God Christian Ministries in Marion on Sunday, telling parishioners about his work in the Bluegrass […]
Flags at South Carolina statehouse to be lowered in honor of Florence County paramedic killed in crash
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 71-year-old woman was arrested Friday on two charges of reckless homicide after authorities said she drove through the scene of an accident Tuesday night, killing paramedic Sara Weaver and the injured motorcyclist she was treating, Cedric Gregg. The charges could carry up to 10 years each. South Carolina Gov. Henry […]
Man, 68, rescued after boat capsized in South Carolina
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued a 68-year-old man after his boat capsized off the coast of Pawleys Island. Stacy Hicks was rescued by U.S. Coast Guard crews in Georgetown after his vessel capsized nine miles off Pawleys Island on Thursday. The rescue came after a good Samaritan contacted a Station […]
WATCH: Shark spotted off South Carolina beach
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A shark was captured on video at Pawleys Island on Saturday. Jennifer Barwick was enjoying a day on the beach when she spotted a shark near the break. “Made a new friend. He was feeding on bait fish. Needless to say, we got out of the water fast. Figured I […]
Teen accused in Halloween night attack at parking lot near Coastal Carolina University to be tried as an adult
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A teenager facing attempted murder and other charges related to the Halloween night attack of a woman near Coastal Carolina University will be tried as an adult, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s office. A Family Court Judge ruled on Friday that Mije Basnight, who was 16 at the time […]
wbtw.com
Trending wetter and below average this week
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — After a gorgeous weekend, big changes are on the way to start the work week. Firstly, the humidity is going to be on the rise. Secondly, temperatures will be returning to normal, and thirdly much more rain is in the forecast. Beginning with tonight,...
The Post and Courier
Georgetown Coast Guard crew rescues man off Pawleys Island
GEORGETOWN — A Coast Guard Station Georgetown boat crew rescued a boater Aug. 11 after his vessel capsized 9 miles offshore Pawleys Island. A good Samaritan contacted the Coast Guard in Georgetown at 6:08 p.m., stating a vessel capsized and a man, Stacy Hicks, 68, was in the water wearing a life jacket.
Woman Killed In Freak Accident At South Carolina Beach
The 63-year-old woman died after being struck by a stray beach umbrella.
Back-to-school bash helps hundreds of Horry County students
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 500 students were treated Friday night to back-to-school supplies, fresh fruits, books and more. The First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach, Patrick’s Mobile Home Park, Office Max and many others came together to make sure Horry County students are prepared when they start the new school year on […]
Myrtle Beach trails only Detroit for fastest-growing housing prices, Redfin data shows
Most of the cities on the list are located in just one state, too.
Woman dies after being impaled by umbrella at South Carolina beach
Tammy Perreault, 63, was at a beach in Garden City when an umbrella was carried by the wind and hit her, according to Willard. Perreault died a short time later at an emergency room from chest trauma.
