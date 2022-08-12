Notice of Aug 13 Hawaii's 1st Congressional District Election

The 1st Congressional District of Hawaii covers all or part of cities: .

All U.S. House districts, including the 1st Congressional District of Hawaii, are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for August 13, 2022. The filing deadline is June 7, 2022.

Election Info

On Aug 13, there will be 1 primary election.

1. Democratic primary for U.S. House Hawaii District 1

Candidates(1):

Sergio Alcubilla

Third-Party Race Ratings

We collect race ratings from 3 outlets. Each race rating indicates whether one party is perceived to have an advantage in the race and, if so, the degree of advantage:

Notes: Solid ratings indicate that one party has a strong advantage.

ratings indicate that one party has a strong advantage. Likely ratings indicate that one party has an advantage , but an upset is possible.

ratings indicate that one party has an advantage , but an upset is possible. Lean ratings indicate that one party has a small advantage, but the race is competitive.

ratings indicate that one party has a small advantage, but the race is competitive. Tie ratings indicate that neither party has an advantage.

Click here for more details.

