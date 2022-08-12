Hawaii Governor Election Notice on Aug 13

Hawaii is holding an election for governor and lieutenant governor on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for August 13, 2022. The filing deadline is June 7, 2022.

Election Info

On Aug 13, there will be 5 primary elections.

1. Democratic primary for Governor of Hawaii

Candidates(4):

Vicky Cayetano

Joshua Green

Kaiali'i Kahele

Richard Kim

2. Democratic primary for Lieutenant Governor of Hawaii

Candidates(5):

Keith Amemiya

Ikaika Anderson

Sylvia Luke

Ron Menor

Sherry Menor-McNamara

3. Libertarian primary for Governor of Hawaii

Candidates(1):

Frank Hinshaw

4. Republican primary for Governor of Hawaii

Candidates(6):

Gary Cordery

Keline-Kameyo Kahau

Lynn Barry Mariano

Paul Morgan

BJ Penn

Heidi Tsuneyoshi

5. Republican primary for Lieutenant Governor of Hawaii

Candidates(1):

Seaula Tupai

Third-Party Race Ratings

We collect race ratings from 3 outlets. Each race rating indicates whether one party is perceived to have an advantage in the race and, if so, the degree of advantage:

Notes: Solid ratings indicate that one party has a strong advantage.

ratings indicate that one party has a strong advantage. Likely ratings indicate that one party has an advantage , but an upset is possible.

ratings indicate that one party has an advantage , but an upset is possible. Lean ratings indicate that one party has a small advantage, but the race is competitive.

ratings indicate that one party has a small advantage, but the race is competitive. Tie ratings indicate that neither party has an advantage.

Click here for more details.

Want more latest election information? Follow 2022 Election Expert!

#Hawaii County #Honolulu County #Kalawao County #Kauai County #Maui County