Hawaii State

Hawaii Governor Election Notice on Aug 13

2022 Election Expert
 3 days ago

Hawaii is holding an election for governor and lieutenant governor on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for August 13, 2022. The filing deadline is June 7, 2022.

Election Info

On Aug 13, there will be 5 primary elections.

1. Democratic primary for Governor of Hawaii

Candidates(4):

2. Democratic primary for Lieutenant Governor of Hawaii

Candidates(5):

  • Keith Amemiya
  • Ikaika Anderson
  • Sylvia Luke
  • Ron Menor
  • Sherry Menor-McNamara
3. Libertarian primary for Governor of Hawaii

Candidates(1):

  • Frank Hinshaw
4. Republican primary for Governor of Hawaii

Candidates(6):

  • Gary Cordery
  • Keline-Kameyo Kahau
  • Lynn Barry Mariano
  • Paul Morgan
  • BJ Penn
  • Heidi Tsuneyoshi
5. Republican primary for Lieutenant Governor of Hawaii

Candidates(1):

  • Seaula Tupai
Third-Party Race Ratings

We collect race ratings from 3 outlets. Each race rating indicates whether one party is perceived to have an advantage in the race and, if so, the degree of advantage:

Notes:
  • Solid ratings indicate that one party has a strong advantage.
  • Likely ratings indicate that one party has an advantage , but an upset is possible.
  • Lean ratings indicate that one party has a small advantage, but the race is competitive.
  • Tie ratings indicate that neither party has an advantage.

#Green Party#Governor Of Hawaii#Election State#Democratic#Republican
