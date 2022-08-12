Aberdeen, August 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Aberdeen.
The Spearfish High School soccer team will have a game with Aberdeen Central High School on August 12, 2022, 14:00:00.
|Spearfish High School
|Aberdeen Central High School
- Date 📅 : August 12, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 14:00:00
- Type ℹ️ : Varsity Girls Soccer
The Spearfish High School soccer team will have a game with Aberdeen Central High School on August 12, 2022, 16:00:00.
|Spearfish High School
|Aberdeen Central High School
- Date 📅 : August 12, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 16:00:00
- Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer
