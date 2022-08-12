ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Room at Abilene hotel catches fire, guests evacuate

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A second alarm fire ignited in a room at an Abilene hotel Sunday morning, causing thousands in damages for the business. According to a press release from the Abilene Fire Department (AFD), crews responded to the structure fire at the Super 8 in the 1500 block of East Stamford Street around […]
10 Things Every Abilenian Should Do At Least Once

I lived in Abilene for years, moved away, then returned as quickly as I could. Being away from Abilene for a while opened my eyes to some things that I missed. But, even more, is that these were things that could only happen in Abilene. I mean, let's face it. Where else are you going to find a vacant big white mansion?
koxe.com

Ann Richardson, 66, of Santa Anna

Ann Richardson, age 66, of Santa Anna, died Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center in Brownwood. The family will host a time of visitation and reflection from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends are invited to a...
ktxs.com

Overnight fire destroys Abilene home

ABILENE, Texas — A fire broke out a home early this morning around 1:00am in Abilene. According to a press release, the Abilene Fire Department arrived to the 800 Block of Hickory Street to find a single story home showing heavy smoke and flames. Crews immediately began work on the exterior of the home and second alarm was called to prevent the fire from spreading to any nearby structures.
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man found with 6 bank cards with different names on each during traffic stop

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  4500 block of South 1st Street – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying infoA victim […]
ktxs.com

Abilene police investigating after car crashes through Frontier Inn

ABILENE, Texas — A car drove into one of the rooms at the Frontier Inn on the 3200 Block of Pine Street in Abilene yesterday afternoon. According to officials, around 1:26pm Abilene police arrived to find an empty vehicle crashed into a hotel room. Witnesses say two people fled the scene. It was not reported whether or not anyone was in the hotel room at the time of the crash, but a guest in the room adjacent to the one impacted refused hospital transport and did not cite any significant injuries.
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene Peace Officer injured while arresting local man for Criminal Mischief

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  3000 block of Vogel Avenue – Burglary of BuildingA 46-year-old man was arrested for breaking […]
