Painesville, OH

Painesville, August 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Painesville.

The University School soccer team will have a game with Riverside High School - Painesville on August 12, 2022, 14:00:00.

   -  
University School Riverside High School - Painesville

  • Date 📅 : August 12, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 14:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The University School soccer team will have a game with Riverside High School - Painesville on August 12, 2022, 16:00:00.

   -  
University School Riverside High School - Painesville

  • Date 📅 : August 12, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 16:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer


#Painesville

Comments / 0

 

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
