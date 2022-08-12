Kenton, August 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Kenton.
The Riverdale High School soccer team will have a game with Kenton High School on August 12, 2022, 15:00:00.
|-
|Riverdale High School
|Kenton High School
- Date 📅 : August 12, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 15:00:00
- Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Columbian High School soccer team will have a game with Kenton High School on August 12, 2022, 16:30:00.
|-
|Columbian High School
|Kenton High School
- Date 📅 : August 12, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 16:30:00
- Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer
Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
#Kenton
Comments / 0