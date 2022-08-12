ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenton, OH

Kenton, August 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Kenton.

The Riverdale High School soccer team will have a game with Kenton High School on August 12, 2022, 15:00:00.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IMxQC_0hEBkG9700
   -  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qVSCL_0hEBkG9700
Riverdale High School Kenton High School

  • Date 📅 : August 12, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 15:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Columbian High School soccer team will have a game with Kenton High School on August 12, 2022, 16:30:00.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GLBGS_0hEBkG9700
   -  
Columbian High School Kenton High School

  • Date 📅 : August 12, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 16:30:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer


#Kenton

richlandsource.com

Lexington's Stover selected an Ohio State team captain

COLUMBUS – Cade Stover has worked his way from farmland in rural Richland County to knighthood at one of the most storied football programs in the country. The Lexington graduate and 2018 Mr. Football winner was tabbed as an Ohio State football team captain on Saturday. Captains were selected after a vote by the team's players, the school stated.
LEXINGTON, OH
sent-trib.com

Full crowd expected at championship

The roar of tractor engines is returning to Bowling Green for the 55th National Tractor Pulling Championship. The tractor pull is located at the Wood County Fairgrounds and will be hosted Thursday-Saturday. This will be the second year the tractor pull returns since the pandemic, but it will be the...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Former 5-star LB latest to shed black stripe in Ohio State preseason camp

C.J. Hicks has been with the Ohio State football program since January following a successful high school career that saw him regarded as one of the nation’s top linebackers. The former 5-star player from Dayton, Ohio, was considered a top 10 recruit nationally when he ultimately signed with Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Kenton, OH
Education
City
Kenton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Kenton, OH
Sports
The Lima News

Opening day parade offers fair treats for all

LIMA — Hundreds of people lined Main Street in downtown Lima Sunday for the procession of marching bands, floats, fire trucks, and political candidate supporters in the annual parade that kicks off the 2022 Allen County Fair. “The parade allows us to give our community a look at the...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Community donations make back-to-school easier

LIMA — Back-to-school giveaways abounded Saturday at the Bradfield Center and Lima Public Library. Residents gathered with over 20 vendors Saturday for Activate Allen County’s free Block Party at Bradfield Center on Collett Street for free entertainment, food, school supplies and activities for children. Distributed items included school...
LIMA, OH
peakofohio.com

Carpenter wins big at Champaign County Fair - other livestock winners

The Champaign County Fair wraps up today in Urbana and throughout the week 4-H and FFA students were showing their livestock projects. Gracie Carpenter – Grand Champion Overall Market Gilt. The gilt was purchased for $1,000 by a syndicate of buyers. Grand Champion Born and Raised Gilt. 3rd place in Swine Show Senior Showmanship. 5th overall Breeding Gilt.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Records Smashed at Junior Fair Livestock Auction

MANSFIELD – The auction wasn’t even over before buyers at the outbid themselves. Before the final 36 animals (all beef steers) could be sold at Saturday's Richland County Junior Livestock Auction, auctioneers announced buyers had already broken last year’s one-day sales record for the large animal auction.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Biggest Belt Busting Food Challenges In Columbus

Food challenges can get pretty wild. Not everyone is a competitive eater, but sometimes, you feel like trying things just to see if you can. If you feel like finding out exactly how much you can eat in one sitting, there are some really interesting food challenges around Columbus. From...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Lima News

Pandora one-room schoolhouse reopens

PANDORA — “Little House on the Prairie,” a 1970s and 1980s television series based on the series of books by Laura Ingalls Wilder, popularized the 19th and early 20th century American wagon-train settlement phenomena, complete with regular scenes in a one-room schoolhouse, where there was one teacher and kids of all ages who learned their lessons together and wrote on slate boards.
PANDORA, OH
Lima News

Late Lima doctor’s property donated to Johnny Appleseed park district

LIMA — “‘Fascinating’ is the word I would use to describe him,” Allen County Wildlife Officer Craig Barr said. Barr used that word to describe Dr. Herbert Beil, a man he met approximately 15 years ago when he visited Beil’s Amanda Township property for inspections required for falconers.
LIMA, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
PARMA, OH
richlandsource.com

Loney’s lawyer leaves him in the lurch: Fredericktown, 1912

FREDERICKTOWN -- This vintage postcard captures a great view of downtown Fredericktown, around 1908. Several local businesses are visible, including Johnson & Crowell Farm Implements and Vehicles. A search of period newspapers turns up a few references, including that store co-founder Fred Johnson left in 1911 to take up a job in Columbus working for a large farm equipment company.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Lima News

Charles Thomas: Lima needs media aimed at minorities

Many years ago, I was asked to provide music for the Procter & Gamble retirement party for Warner Roach, who is currently deputy public works director for the City of Lima. During that event, many people of color from all across the country came to congratulate Mr. Roach. The one...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

AAUW Book Fair announces 2022 dates

LIMA — The American Association of University Women has announced the dates of their annual book fair in Lima. This year’s fair will be held at 2400 Elida Rd., the former Elder Beerman store in the Lima Mall, off the Cable Road entrance. The fair will go from...
Times-Bulletin

One vehicle accident on Kear Road

A one vehicle accident on Kear Road occurred Saturday morning around 8:49 a.m. The car struck the bridge guard rail on the north side of the road and traveled about 100 feet across the bridge. The driver of the car was transported to Van Wert Health. The car has moderate...
VAN WERT, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Motorcyclist flown to Columbus hospital following collision with a deer

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A motorcycle rider was airlifted to a Columbus area trauma center following a crash around 8:30 p.m. this evening. Reports say the motorcycle collided with a deer along Bull Creek Road. Deputies, along with medics, responded to the scene. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Lima News

‘Wrong Ottawa’ caller sentenced in Putnam County

OTTAWA — A lack of geography knowledge can hurt you, as an Akron man discovered Thursday in Putnam County Common Pleas Court. During protests in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada’s national capital, an Akron man who said he was upset with mask mandates, thought he was calling in a bomb threat to Canadian authorities. Instead, he reached police in Ottawa, Ohio, approximately 600 miles away from his intended destination.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

African lion dies at Columbus zoo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A lion at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium died earlier this week, the zoo announced on Friday. African lion Kazi died Aug. 9 at nearly 16 years old. Kazi’s mobility started to significantly decline after the animal health team found multiple areas of spinal arthritis and spinal cord compression, the zoo […]
COLUMBUS, OH
