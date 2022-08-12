ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canal Winchester, OH

Canal Winchester, August 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Canal Winchester.

The Grove City High School soccer team will have a game with Canal Winchester High School on August 12, 2022, 14:30:00.

Grove City High School Canal Winchester High School

  • Date 📅 : August 12, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 14:30:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Girls Soccer

The Grove City High School soccer team will have a game with Canal Winchester High School on August 12, 2022, 16:15:00.

Grove City High School Canal Winchester High School

  • Date 📅 : August 12, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 16:15:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer


#Canal Winchester

Comments / 0

 

High School Soccer PRO

