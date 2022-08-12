ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Lexington, August 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Lexington.

The North Oldham High School soccer team will have a game with Paul Laurence Dunbar High School on August 12, 2022, 15:00:00.

North Oldham High School Paul Laurence Dunbar High School

  • Date 📅 : August 12, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 15:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer

The Woodford County High School soccer team will have a game with Bryan Station High School on August 12, 2022, 15:00:00.

Woodford County High School Bryan Station High School

  • Date 📅 : August 12, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 15:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer


#Lexington

