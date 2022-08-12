Lexington, August 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Lexington.
The North Oldham High School soccer team will have a game with Paul Laurence Dunbar High School on August 12, 2022, 15:00:00.
|North Oldham High School
|Paul Laurence Dunbar High School
- Date 📅 : August 12, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 15:00:00
- Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer
The Woodford County High School soccer team will have a game with Bryan Station High School on August 12, 2022, 15:00:00.
|Woodford County High School
|Bryan Station High School
- Date 📅 : August 12, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 15:00:00
- Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer
