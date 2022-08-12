ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville, August 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Atherton High School soccer team will have a game with Pleasure Ridge Park High School on August 12, 2022, 14:30:00.

Atherton High School Pleasure Ridge Park High School

  • Date 📅 : August 12, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 14:30:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Girls Soccer


#Louisville

Comments / 0

 

