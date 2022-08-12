Warren, August 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

(Harlan) Earling native Joe Heese got an early start to his career as a coach. He’s the latest guest on “Why I Coach.”. The former Simpson College athlete joined the storm coaching staff while still in school. “I kind of got into it by accident. I blew a knee out late in the summer right before my sophomore year of college. Two weeks before I went to football camp I got the pleasure of calling my coach and telling him I wasn’t going to be able to play. He was nice enough to call me back about an hour later and ask me to come down and be a student coach. The next year we had some turnover in our staff and he asked me to coach the running backs. It was really cool to be that young and have a college coaching job and still be going to college at the same time.”

