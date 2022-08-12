North Royalton, August 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in North Royalton.
The North Olmsted soccer team will have a game with North Royalton High School on August 12, 2022, 14:00:00.
|-
|North Olmsted
|North Royalton High School
- Date 📅 : August 12, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 14:00:00
- Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The North Olmsted soccer team will have a game with North Royalton High School on August 12, 2022, 16:00:00.
|-
|North Olmsted
|North Royalton High School
- Date 📅 : August 12, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 16:00:00
- Type ℹ️ : Varsity Girls Soccer
