High Point, August 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in High Point.
The Durham Academy soccer team will have a game with Providence Day School on August 12, 2022, 14:00:00.
|-
|Durham Academy
|Providence Day School
- Date 📅 : August 12, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 14:00:00
- Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer
The Cannon School soccer team will have a game with Wesleyan Christian Academy on August 12, 2022, 16:00:00.
|-
|Cannon School
|Wesleyan Christian Academy
- Date 📅 : August 12, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 16:00:00
- Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer
