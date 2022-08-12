High Point, August 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Raleigh, North Carolina – (work wire) – KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Timberleaf, a new single-family home community in Durham. Timberleaf is conveniently located near Interstate 85 off Ferrell Road for easy commute to Duke Regional Hospital, Duke University, and The Research Triangle, one of the nation’s premier high-tech research and development parks. The community is close to The Streets at Southpoint, Brier Creek Commons, and the Durham Center for the Performing Arts for a variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Residents will also enjoy the community’s proximity to Lake Falls and the Inno River State Park for outdoor recreation.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO