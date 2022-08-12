ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

High Point, August 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in High Point.

The Durham Academy soccer team will have a game with Providence Day School on August 12, 2022, 14:00:00.

Durham Academy Providence Day School

  • Date 📅 : August 12, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 14:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer

The Cannon School soccer team will have a game with Wesleyan Christian Academy on August 12, 2022, 16:00:00.

Cannon School Wesleyan Christian Academy

  • Date 📅 : August 12, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 16:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer


#High Point

Comments / 0

 

