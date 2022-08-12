ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

Kent, August 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Kent.

The Hudson High School soccer team will have a game with Roosevelt High School on August 12, 2022, 14:00:00.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vOe32_0hEBjgrg00
   -  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lN6Sn_0hEBjgrg00
Hudson High School Roosevelt High School

  • Date 📅 : August 12, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 14:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Hudson High School soccer team will have a game with Roosevelt High School on August 12, 2022, 16:00:00.

   -  
Hudson High School Roosevelt High School

  • Date 📅 : August 12, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 16:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer


