Steubenville, OH

Steubenville, August 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Steubenville.

The Morgan soccer team will have a game with Steubenville High School on August 12, 2022, 14:00:00.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fe0ij_0hEBje6E00
   -  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=016Y9e_0hEBje6E00
Morgan Steubenville High School

  • Date 📅 : August 12, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 14:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Girls Soccer

The Morgan soccer team will have a game with Steubenville High School on August 12, 2022, 16:00:00.

   -  
Morgan Steubenville High School

  • Date 📅 : August 12, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 16:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer


#Steubenville

Comments / 0

 

More
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Steubenville High School#Girls Soccer#Highschoolsports#Morgan
High School Soccer PRO

