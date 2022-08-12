ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

North Logan, August 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in North Logan.

The Lone Peak High School soccer team will have a game with Green Canyon High School on August 12, 2022, 14:00:00.

Lone Peak High School Green Canyon High School

  • Date 📅 : August 12, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 14:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Lone Peak High School soccer team will have a game with Green Canyon High School on August 12, 2022, 16:00:00.

   -  
Lone Peak High School Green Canyon High School

  • Date 📅 : August 12, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 16:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Girls Soccer


#North Logan

Comments / 0

