Holland, OH

Holland, August 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Holland.

The Clay High School soccer team will have a game with Springfield High School - Holland on August 12, 2022, 14:00:00.

   -  
Clay High School Springfield High School - Holland

  • Date 📅 : August 12, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 14:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Clay High School soccer team will have a game with Springfield High School - Holland on August 12, 2022, 16:00:00.

   -  
Clay High School Springfield High School - Holland

  • Date 📅 : August 12, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 16:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer


Comments / 0

 

