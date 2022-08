Ravenna, August 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

An 8-year-old girl selling lemonade near an Ohio food festival had her operation shut down by local police after they received a complaint. Asa Baker was selling lemonade in an alley outside the business where her father works near the Alliance, Ohio Rib and Food Festival last weekend when she says a local police officer asked her to shut down the stand, WJW-TV reported.

ALLIANCE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO