Batavia, August 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Batavia.
The New Richmond soccer team will have a game with Clermont Northeastern on August 12, 2022, 14:00:00.
|-
|New Richmond
|Clermont Northeastern
- Date 📅 : August 12, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 14:00:00
- Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer
The New Richmond soccer team will have a game with Clermont Northeastern on August 12, 2022, 16:00:00.
|-
|New Richmond
|Clermont Northeastern
- Date 📅 : August 12, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 16:00:00
- Type ℹ️ : Varsity Girls Soccer
