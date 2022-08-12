ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, OH

Dublin, August 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Dublin.

The Delaware Hayes soccer team will have a game with Dublin Coffman High School on August 12, 2022, 14:00:00.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UtmEO_0hEBjWzI00
   -  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mme5M_0hEBjWzI00
Delaware Hayes Dublin Coffman High School

  • Date 📅 : August 12, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 14:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Delaware Hayes soccer team will have a game with Dublin Coffman High School on August 12, 2022, 16:00:00.

   -  
Delaware Hayes Dublin Coffman High School

  • Date 📅 : August 12, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 16:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Girls Soccer


ABOUT

High school soccer game info

