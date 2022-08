CONVOY — On a picture perfect football Friday night, Van Wert outscored Crestview 41-20 in the 9th annual jamboree scrimmage to kick off the season. "We created explosive plays on offense tonight, which was good for us," said Van Wert head coach Keith Recker. "Defensively we got some stops when we needed to. Our JV guys also did a nice job in the second half, so overall it went really well."

VAN WERT, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO