New Albany, August 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in New Albany.
The Hilliard Davidson High School football team will have a game with New Albany High School on August 11, 2022, 21:01:00.
|-
|Hilliard Davidson High School
|New Albany High School
- Date 📅 : August 11, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 21:01:00
- Type ℹ️ : Freshman Football
The Hilliard Davidson High School football team will have a game with New Albany High School on August 12, 2022, 14:00:00.
|-
|Hilliard Davidson High School
|New Albany High School
- Date 📅 : August 12, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 14:00:00
- Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Football
