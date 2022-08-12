ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, OH

New Albany, August 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in New Albany.

The Hilliard Davidson High School football team will have a game with New Albany High School on August 11, 2022, 21:01:00.

Hilliard Davidson High School New Albany High School

  • Date 📅 : August 11, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 21:01:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Freshman Football

The Hilliard Davidson High School football team will have a game with New Albany High School on August 12, 2022, 14:00:00.

Hilliard Davidson High School New Albany High School

  • Date 📅 : August 12, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 14:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Football


#New Albany

