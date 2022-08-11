ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Sister Wives’ Janelle and Kody Brown’s Daughter Maddie Pregnant With Baby No. 3: Bump Photos

By Kayla Aldecoa
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bRWkQ_0hEBj88L00

Expanding the family! Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Kody Brown’s daughter Maddie Brush (née Brown) is pregnant and expecting baby No. 3 with husband Caleb Brush. The TLC star announced the exciting news on July 29 and has taken fans on her journey with photos of her growing baby bump.

“Baby decided it was time to POP!” Maddie, 26, wrote alongside a boomerang of herself rubbing her belly on Wednesday, August 10. “Every pregnancy I swear it’s quicker and quicker that my body goes, ‘op, there’s a baby! Time to POP!’”

“It is probably 80 percent muscle memory and pregnancy bloat, but I’ll take it,” she added with a crying laughing emoji, noting that she was 14 weeks pregnant with her third child.

Maddie first announced her pregnancy news with a photo of her two children wearing matching “Big Brother” and “Big Sister” T-shirts.

“The picture says it all!” she shared in her July Instagram post. “The Brush family is growing by one early February.”

Sister Wives star Christine Brown shared in the excitement commenting that she “can’t wait for another grandbaby!” Christine and Kody’s daughter, Mykelti Padron (née Brown), who is currently pregnant with twins, also joined in on the celebration.

“Super congratulations sista!!” Mykelti, 25, exclaimed at the time.

Maddie – who married husband Caleb Brush in June 2016 – is already mom to son Axel, whom she welcomed in May 2017, and daughter Evangalynn Kodi, born in August 2019.

While eight months pregnant with her daughter, Maddie opened up about being so “done” with being pregnant.

“Just shy of 36 weeks,” she captioned her July 2019 Instagram post. “No, it’s not twins. Yes, they double-checked. Yes, I am hot. I know I’m huge but telling me is definitely something that will help my day,” she added with a side eye emoji.

“Here’s to praying she comes a little early,” Maddie wrote with the hashtags “Grateful but over it” and “I get the twin question a lot.”

“Is it socially acceptable just to look like this ‘til the baby’s born?” she shared in another pregnancy update, adding the hashtags “done” and “35 weeks.” “Can I just blame it on the heat and the pregnancy? Because I have no energy to get ready. And when I do get ready, I just feel hot.”

While the reality star still has months to go on her third pregnancy, on the plus side, a February delivery will be much cooler than an August birth. Keep scrolling to see the cutest photos of Maddie’s growing baby bump!

