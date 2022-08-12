Los Ranchos residents speak out against development at meeting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Ranchos residents packed their village council meeting Wednesday to speak out against high-density developments in their neighborhood. It was largely against a multi-use development called “The Village Center” that is already in the works.

The development, at the southeast corner of Osuna and 4th Street, is slated to feature a grocery store, restaurants, and retail spaces. It will also include more than 200 apartments which neighbors say flies in the face of the community’s rural character. They also worry the project will create excessive traffic.

During the three hours of public comment, only a couple of people spoke in favor of the project. They argued that it has been planned for two decades and that there was ample time for residents to weigh in.

Village trustees were supposed to discuss a moratorium on new permits for future high-density developments. When the meeting stretched past 10 p.m., the board voted to postpone that conversation until Monday.

