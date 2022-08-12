Read full article on original website
Warrior ‘D’ forces five turnovers in 28-14 football jamboree victory over Trion, Ga.
CENTRE – The Cherokee County Warriors forced five Trion turnovers to help earn a 28-14 victory in football jamboree action on Friday. Jeb Crane and Haden Wheeler both had an interception apiece. Jack Amos, Tae Diamond and Alex Johnson each recovered a fumble. Speaking of Diamond, he ran for...
This train’s moving
GADSDEN — Paul Bruce watched with interest as the Tom Kim saga unfolded on the PGA Tour last weekend and after catching all of the backstory called it “pretty impressive.” Of course, he had no way of knowing he’d be in position to do this same thing this week.
Anniston Police Foundation to Host Annual Golf Tournament
Anniston, AL – On August 18th you can have some fun and support a great cause at Can Creek Golf Club. The Anniston Police Foundation will host their annual Golf Tournament for the Anniston Police Department. Registration will begin at 9:00 am and Shotgun start will be at 10:00 am. The cost is $85 per individual 3 man scramble. If you have questions you can contact Derrick Kirby at dkirby@annistonal.gov or call at 256-591-4453.
Pair of earthquakes shake North Alabama
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says two earthquakes hit North Alabama within hours of each other. The first was in Stevenson along the Tennessee River near the Highway 117 bridge. The 1.9 magnitude quake happened at 7:51 p.m. Friday night. See more details HERE. The second was a 2.7...
The Place Downtown in Piedmont to Host The Velcro Pygmies
The time has come, The Velcro Pygmies will be in Piedmont, AL on August 20th, at 8:00 pm. They will take the stage and the Place will be serving a full bar. Tickets are on sale now at Freshtix.com. Ladiga Street will be closed from 5:00 pm until, so parking will be in the large parking lot behind The Place. Be sure to come early and eat at Shells Downtown then walk down the alley between Shells and The Place Downtown and enter from the front of the venue. They will have tickets at the door if they don’t sale out online, but it is strongly suggested you buy them online.
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
Alabama sheriff takes inmates to church
FORT PAYNE, Ala. — An Alabama sheriff may not be freeing inmates at the county jail, but he is working to free their souls. Nick Welden, the sheriff in DeKalb County, allows inmates in the northeastern Alabama county to attend church services if they want to, WHNT-TV reported. Welden,...
Alabama’s Honda factory to get new plant lead
Two longtime members of Honda leadership in Alabama are getting a step up later this year. American Honda Motors today announced leadership changes in its North American and Alabama operations. Lamar Whitaker, who is currently associate chief administrator and Line 2 division lead in Alabama, will become vice president and plant lead at Honda’s Alabama Auto Plant in Lincoln.
Sand Rock Woman Hurt in Friday Afternoon Wreck
A Sand Rock woman was hurt in a single-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in DeKalb County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report – the wreck took place on U.S. 411 at mile marker 219 at around 2:45pm – when she lost control of the 2020 Jeep she was driving.
SRO Brooks Teaches Safety Classes at CMS
The staff and faculty at Centre Middle School recently made an announcement which read, “We are so grateful for our fantastic SRO, Officer Floyd Brooks, for helping keep our school safe! He has been teaching school safety classes to students in every grade this week to ensure everyone that knows what to do in the event of a fire, storm or in a lockdown situation. We are so glad he is at CMS!”
RMC Board of Directors and Leadership Team Announced Strategic Exploration Process
Anniston, AL – The Health Care Authority of the City of Anniston (RMC) Board of Directors and leadership team announced today that they have launched a strategic exploration process to determine if a potential partner could help sustain and improve local access to high-quality, low-cost care close to home and support the long-term growth of Northeast Alabama.
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday, August 13th
Toby Hulsey, age 43 of Collinsville – Failure to Appear – Driving while Revoked/Speeding/no Plainly Visible Tag/Fleeing and Attempting to Elude;. Heather Bray, age 40 of Centre – Hold for Another Agency;. Sharon Williams, 54 of Collinsville – DUI/Controlled Substance;. and. Lori Blackmon, age 45 of...
Fatal Calhoun County Accident – Report Released
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Sergeant Jeremy Burkett shared that on Friday, August 5th a single-vehicle accident in Calhoun County claimed the life of a Wadley man.
Two Arrested on Drug Charges Wednesday Night in Cherokee County
Two people were arrested on drug charges Wednesday night in Cherokee County. Danny Segers, age 45 of Cedar Bluff and Kassey Dumas, 29 from Gadsden – were both booked into jail just after 10:00pm on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Dumas was additionally charged with Tampering with Evidence.
Workwear Retailer Duluth Trading Company to Build Distribution Center & Create 300+ Jobs in Bartow County
Duluth Trading Company, a casual wear, workwear, and accessory retailer for men and women, will build a new distribution and fulfillment facility in Adairsville. The new facility will create more than 300 new jobs and represents an investment of $53 million in Bartow County. “We are excited to welcome an...
County jails in need of corrections officers
In recent months, there have been billboards, television commercials, and social media ads recruiting corrections officers. Yet, staffing issues persist in prisons and in jails. "I think there's a lot of factors to play in that. I think there is a waning of interest in the criminal justice system. I...
Man Facing Vehicular Homicide Charge
According to the arrest warrants, 45-year old James Kevin McDonald was driving his employer’s vehicle without permission when he lost control, and at one point, wound driving perpendicular to the lanes of travel in the 700 block of Wax Road; the vehicle left the roadway, and struck an embankment, then a tree. A female passenger was pinned between the door and the seat of the – and died from her injuries shortly after extrication.
Here’s why the Savoy Auto Museum is worth the 1-hour drive from Atlanta
In 10 years as a car-noisseur, I’ve probably perused over 100 museums and private collections. But none has impressed me like the new Savoy Auto Museum in Cartersville, one hour north of Atlanta. Savoy’s goal was to be special from the beginning, says Director of Development Tom Shinall –...
Three Men Accused of Scamming Elderly Rome Woman Out of More Than $100,000
Three men were arrested – after being accused of scamming an elderly Floyd County, woman out of $118,000. According to Floyd County Police the three performed some tree work for the woman but never completed any of the jobs that they started, and were paid for. The trio was staying at a campsite not far from her home in a remote area located a short distance from John’s Mountain.
Georgia sheriff's office tells drug suspect who fled deputies 'We'll talk to you soon'
DADE COUNTY, Ga. - A north Georgia sheriff’s office has penned an open letter to the person investigators say fled a car crash leaving behind a large stash of drugs Tuesday night. The Dade County Sheriff’s Office posted the pointed and sarcastic message on their Facebook page on Wednesday...
