Gaylesville, AL

GADSDEN — Paul Bruce watched with interest as the Tom Kim saga unfolded on the PGA Tour last weekend and after catching all of the backstory called it “pretty impressive.” Of course, he had no way of knowing he’d be in position to do this same thing this week.
GADSDEN, AL
Calhoun Journal

Anniston Police Foundation to Host Annual Golf Tournament

Anniston, AL – On August 18th you can have some fun and support a great cause at Can Creek Golf Club. The Anniston Police Foundation will host their annual Golf Tournament for the Anniston Police Department. Registration will begin at 9:00 am and Shotgun start will be at 10:00 am. The cost is $85 per individual 3 man scramble. If you have questions you can contact Derrick Kirby at dkirby@annistonal.gov or call at 256-591-4453.
ANNISTON, AL
WAAY-TV

Pair of earthquakes shake North Alabama

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says two earthquakes hit North Alabama within hours of each other. The first was in Stevenson along the Tennessee River near the Highway 117 bridge. The 1.9 magnitude quake happened at 7:51 p.m. Friday night. See more details HERE. The second was a 2.7...
Calhoun Journal

The Place Downtown in Piedmont to Host The Velcro Pygmies

The time has come, The Velcro Pygmies will be in Piedmont, AL on August 20th, at 8:00 pm. They will take the stage and the Place will be serving a full bar. Tickets are on sale now at Freshtix.com. Ladiga Street will be closed from 5:00 pm until, so parking will be in the large parking lot behind The Place. Be sure to come early and eat at Shells Downtown then walk down the alley between Shells and The Place Downtown and enter from the front of the venue. They will have tickets at the door if they don’t sale out online, but it is strongly suggested you buy them online.
PIEDMONT, AL
thecitymenus.com

A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
GEORGIA STATE
WOKV

Alabama sheriff takes inmates to church

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — An Alabama sheriff may not be freeing inmates at the county jail, but he is working to free their souls. Nick Welden, the sheriff in DeKalb County, allows inmates in the northeastern Alabama county to attend church services if they want to, WHNT-TV reported. Welden,...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s Honda factory to get new plant lead

Two longtime members of Honda leadership in Alabama are getting a step up later this year. American Honda Motors today announced leadership changes in its North American and Alabama operations. Lamar Whitaker, who is currently associate chief administrator and Line 2 division lead in Alabama, will become vice president and plant lead at Honda’s Alabama Auto Plant in Lincoln.
weisradio.com

Sand Rock Woman Hurt in Friday Afternoon Wreck

A Sand Rock woman was hurt in a single-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in DeKalb County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report – the wreck took place on U.S. 411 at mile marker 219 at around 2:45pm – when she lost control of the 2020 Jeep she was driving.
SAND ROCK, AL
weisradio.com

SRO Brooks Teaches Safety Classes at CMS

The staff and faculty at Centre Middle School recently made an announcement which read, “We are so grateful for our fantastic SRO, Officer Floyd Brooks, for helping keep our school safe! He has been teaching school safety classes to students in every grade this week to ensure everyone that knows what to do in the event of a fire, storm or in a lockdown situation. We are so glad he is at CMS!”
CENTRE, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday, August 13th

Toby Hulsey, age 43 of Collinsville – Failure to Appear – Driving while Revoked/Speeding/no Plainly Visible Tag/Fleeing and Attempting to Elude;. Heather Bray, age 40 of Centre – Hold for Another Agency;. Sharon Williams, 54 of Collinsville – DUI/Controlled Substance;. and. Lori Blackmon, age 45 of...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Two Arrested on Drug Charges Wednesday Night in Cherokee County

Two people were arrested on drug charges Wednesday night in Cherokee County. Danny Segers, age 45 of Cedar Bluff and Kassey Dumas, 29 from Gadsden – were both booked into jail just after 10:00pm on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Dumas was additionally charged with Tampering with Evidence.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

County jails in need of corrections officers

In recent months, there have been billboards, television commercials, and social media ads recruiting corrections officers. Yet, staffing issues persist in prisons and in jails. "I think there's a lot of factors to play in that. I think there is a waning of interest in the criminal justice system. I...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Man Facing Vehicular Homicide Charge

According to the arrest warrants, 45-year old James Kevin McDonald was driving his employer’s vehicle without permission when he lost control, and at one point, wound driving perpendicular to the lanes of travel in the 700 block of Wax Road; the vehicle left the roadway, and struck an embankment, then a tree. A female passenger was pinned between the door and the seat of the – and died from her injuries shortly after extrication.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Three Men Accused of Scamming Elderly Rome Woman Out of More Than $100,000

Three men were arrested – after being accused of scamming an elderly Floyd County, woman out of $118,000. According to Floyd County Police the three performed some tree work for the woman but never completed any of the jobs that they started, and were paid for. The trio was staying at a campsite not far from her home in a remote area located a short distance from John’s Mountain.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA

