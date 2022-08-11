Read full article on original website
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Jackson. MBI says the shooting occurred on Sunday near Adelle Street and Lamar Street. According to MBI, the shooting involved Capitol Police. “MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence,” a press...
Witness recounts Sunday’s police chase that started in Pearl and ended in another city
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – For the second time in less than a month, a deadly police pursuit starts in Pearl and ends in another city. Both incidents took an innocent life. Sunday’s deadly police chase, as well as the one that ended in Jackson last month, is causing some people to place blame on those who were fleeing and others to point the finger at the people pursuing.
Terry Police chief confirms man was killed in Saturday hit-and-run
TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) – Terry Police are investigating a hit-and-run that claimed the life of Antonio Wade. Police Chief Michael Ivy says Wade was walking near the intersection of the I-55 Frontage Road and Morgan Drive around 12:01 a.m. on Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle. He...
2 suspects wanted for burglary and arson of Jackson gas station
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The Jackson Police Department is searching for two suspects involved in the burglary and arson of a gas station on August 8. JPD says the incident occurred at 4:30 a.m. at the Shell Gas Station located at 1141 University Boulevard. If you have any information,...
Victim identified, arrest made in deadly Pearl police chase that ended in Flowood
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) – Officials have announced the name of the victim killed in a Pearl police pursuit that ended in Flowood on Sunday night. Rankin County Coroner David Ruth identified the victim as 47-year-old Steven Pearson. According to Pearl police, Pearson died when his motorcycle was hit at an intersection during the chase.
Madison Police arrest man after he allegedly shoots his roommate
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) – One man is behind bars and facing multiple charges Monday morning after allegedly shooting his roommate on Sunday, Madison Police say. According to authorities, George Pickett Jr., 56, of Madison, is being charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance, and is being held at the Madison County Detention Center awaiting his appearance in Madison City Court.
19-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A 19-year-old was arrested and charged with murder on Monday. The department says officers arrested Wiley Green at 2832 Greenwood Avenue for a homicide that occurred on August 7th in the 2700 block of Terry Road. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here...
Man struck and killed by train in Yazoo County
BENTONIA, Miss. (WLBT) – An unidentified man was killed Monday morning in Bentonia after being struck by a train. Sheriff Jacob Sheriff of Yazoo County said the incident occurred around 5:15 a.m., but it’s believed that it could have occurred earlier in the morning. Yazoo County Coroner, Ricky...
Chase begins in Pearl, ends with deadly accident in Flowood
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) – Rankin County Coroner David Ruth confirmed a deadly vehicle crash in Flowood on Sunday. Rankin County Sheriff’s Department PIO Paul Holley says a chase started in Pearl following a traffic stop and ended at the intersection of Flowood Drive and Old Fannin Road. 3...
New restaurant to open in Ridgeland
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) – A new restaurant is coming to Ridgeland!. Business owner Robert St. John made the announcement on his Facebook page Sunday. Enzo Osteria will open in October at the Renaissance, serving customers Italian dishes. Robert St. John says more information will be made available in the coming days.
