'Sharp' Cougar passing game flashes entertaining potential: Notes and observations from Day 8 of Washington State fall camp

PULLMAN – Washington State will hold 25 practices ahead of its season opener Sept. 3 against Idaho. The Spokesman-Review will be in attendance for each of those, tracking relevant storylines, notes, depth-chart developments and key plays as the Cougars prepare for the 2022 football season – their first under coach Jake Dickert. Below are observations from the 10th day of fall camp in Pullman, which served as the Cougars’ first preseason scrimmage.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO