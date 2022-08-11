'Sharp' Cougar passing game flashes entertaining potential: Notes and observations from Day 8 of Washington State fall camp

Read full article on original website
Defensive tackle position taking shape as 'rock-solid' unit for Washington State
PULLMAN – The edge position appears to be Washington State’s strongest group. The defensive tackle position might be the Cougars’ most improved group. “The D-line has been bringing it all camp,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said Saturday after his team’s first preseason scrimmage. WSU’s edge...
Freshman running back impresses as Cougars conduct first preseason scrimmage: Notes from Day 10 of WSU camp
PULLMAN – Washington State will hold 25 practices ahead of its season opener Sept. 3 against Idaho. The Spokesman-Review will be in attendance for each of those, tracking relevant storylines, notes, depth-chart developments and key plays as the Cougars prepare for the 2022 football season – their first under coach Jake Dickert. Below are observations from the 10th day of fall camp in Pullman, which served as the Cougars’ first preseason scrimmage.
State fire assistance authorized for Miller Road Fire in Whitman County
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - State fire assistance has been authorized for the Miller Road Fire in Whitman County near Ewan. The fire sparked on Aug. 12 around 1 p.m. and is currently burning 200 acres and growing. Grass, trees and croplands are fueling the fire. Officials say the fire is...
Pullman mayor swears in new police chief
PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman Police Chief Jake Opgenorth was sworn in by Mayor Glenn Johnson on Friday during a special ceremony at city hall. "Thanks to all who took the time to join us, as Chief Opgenorth formally expressed his ongoing commitment to Pullman PD and the community that we serve," the Pullman Police Department posted on Facebook.
'Never seen anything like it before': Town of Rockford cleaning up while farmers assess damage following Thursday's thunderstorm
Thursday's storm through southeast Spokane County didn't last long, but it was long enough. "15 minutes," Rockford-area farmer Kevin Wiggins estimated. "The wind was the worst. At the house we clocked 60 mile per hour winds before our wind gauge destroyed itself." Next to one of Wiggin's fields, the four...
