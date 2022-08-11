ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Magazine

Room Envy: A Scandinavian-inspired outdoor space in Virginia-Highland

Working within the footprint of a former bungalow in Virginia-Highland, architectural designer Eric Rothman created a new house with this outdoor-oriented rear exterior, going for a Scandinavian-inspired look with an oversize wood gable. Wood walls. Rothman used thermally modified spruce by Thermory for an environmentally friendly building material that will...
ATLANTA, GA
luxury-houses.net

Built with All the Bells and Whistles, this Beautiful Estate in Atlanta Hits Market for $2.095M

The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home showcasing plenty of flexible spaces for working as well as entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 2960 Castlewood Dr NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 7,548 square feet of living spaces. Call Shanna Bradley – Ansley Real Estate| Christie’s International Real Estate (Phone: 404 808-6295) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Day & Night Cereal Bar To Open In Atlantic Station

Who doesn’t like cereal at any time of the day? Day & Night Cereal Bar are opening in Midtown Atlanta’s Atlantic Station, AtlantaFi.com has learned. The eatery specializes in cereal-based treats, offering those who love a morning crunch an opportunity to double down on exotic, delicious bowls of cereals and shakes, including those with an international flavor.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Macy’s opening Market concept store at Johns Creek Town Center

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Macy’s will open another Market concept store at the Johns Creek Town Center. The “smaller” concept store is about 30,000 square feet in size and includes a “Trend Pavilion” highlighting the latest trends in fashion and a quicker rotation of merchandise. The Johns Creek location will be the third Market by Macy’s location in metro Atlanta. The other two are in McDonough and Snellville.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: August 15 - August 21

Up for a trip back in time at North Point Mall, or maybe one through outer space at the Illuminarium?. Those events and a few free ones are happening in metro Atlanta this week. Each week, FOX 5 Atlanta will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Metro...
ATLANTA, GA
Bham Now

Birmingham vs Atlanta—which is the more affordable city?

Nationwide rent prices have increased over the past month, according to apartmentlist.com. To see how Birmingham measured up in affordability, we compared the cost of renting in the Birmingham metro area with that of another metro area: Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s what we discovered. Size vs rent. Based on findings...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
atlantafi.com

Where To Get Bottomless Mimosas In Atlanta

Bottomless mimosas. The name itself implies decadent excess. And guess what. You’re down. You’re down for it all. Saturday or Sunday, it doesn’t matter in Atlanta. This article will show you some of the best places to get bottomless mimosas in Atlanta. Why Are Mimosas So Popular?
ATLANTA, GA
tornadopix.com

Announced the world’s largest multi-tenant data center south of Atlanta

Already known as a thriving, made-from-scratch city associated with Georgia’s TV and film industry, Fayetteville will also lay claim to the world’s largest data center of its kind, in an effort to meet Metro Atlanta’s growing demand for reliable power and fiber connectivity. Officials announced today. Kansas-based...
ATLANTA, GA
Jalopnik

No, Georgia, Golf Carts Are not the Green Transportation of the Future

People in Peachtree City, Georgia are pretty adamant that golf carts are a viable and responsible mode of transportation. Peachtree City is just a bit south of Georgia’s capitol, Atlanta, and Peachtree’s residents travel freely along 100 miles of golf cart paths. It has a population of 38,000 living among 13,000 households, but boasts 10,000 registered golf carts, according to Slate. If you live in Peachtree and don’t ride a golf cart, it’s possible you’re the odd one out.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
CBS 46

Nouveau Bar & Grill wins Black Restaurant Week’s ‘Best Bite’

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Nouveau Bar & Grill won the Best Bite award at Black Restaurant Week’s NOSH event Aug. 12. The event showcased the best in Atlanta’s Black food scene; flavors and aromas of African, African-American, and Caribbean cuisine filled State Farm Arena. Other restaurants at the showcase included Not Your Nana’s Bakery, Rose Catering and Dished Palate.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Enjoy Chilled Crafted Cocktails and Brews at The Roswell Garden

There is never a shortage patios and places to enjoy the good weather here in Atlanta. Good drinks, good vibes and good food is a summer necessity. Roswell Garden combines a unique fusion of food with Lao and Brazilian roots. This amazing restaurant has something for everyone and on almost...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week

Let’s start this week off with some of the artists we know and love! From Calum Scott to Teyana Taylor, you are in store for some really good music this week – but isn’t that always the case in Atlanta? Make sure you try and get out to see at least one of these amazing shows this week.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Babyface Takes Atlanta On A Trip Through His Legendary Journey In Music

Some artists have a knack for defining the sound and style of an entire generation. Babyface stands as a prolific artist who put his footprint on the music industry as a solo act and songwriter. During a recent show presented by Wade Ford and held at Mable House Amphitheater in Mableton, Georgia, Babyface took the audience on a journey through his legendary career.
MABLETON, GA
macaronikid.com

2022 FALL FAIR & FESTIVAL GUIDE

Following is a listing of Fall Festivals close to home or worth the drive! Mileage listed is from the Duluth Town Green. Please note that though most of these are FREE to attend, there may be a charge for food and activities within the festival. I will continue to add festivals, but if you know of any not listed, please email me information at beckys@macaronikid.com.
DULUTH, GA
buckhead.com

Buckhead isn’t the same dining town it used to be

I have lived in Atlanta, specifically Buckhead, since my family moved here in 1978. The last time I moved back was after working and studying culinary arts in San Francisco in 2005. After spending time food-obsessed in the Bay Area, I returned with fresh eyes to a city evolving into the dining town I imagined it could be. While many diners and food writers lamented the lack of Michelin stars and James Beard awards, those who looked beyond the low-hanging fruit discovered an embarrassment of riches.
ATLANTA, GA

