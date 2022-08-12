Read full article on original website
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Aug. 12
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Burglary, Aug. 11, Kirk Street, GPD. A 66-year-old man called the police at...
Campbell Co. Fugitive, Casper Homicide Person of Interest to Hear Charge
The "person of interest" sought in a double-homicide case will hear a charge of felony escape from a Campbell County detention program during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday. Luke Thomas Young was taken into custody late Wednesday afternoon after being sought in a double-homicide case...
county17.com
Husband, wife in custody for mutual aggravated assault
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A married couple has been charged with aggravated assault amid allegations that a husband pointed a shotgun at his wife after she tried to hit him with a car, court documents say. Shacara and Devion Jones, 29 and 30, respectively, have both been charged with felony...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Aug. 11
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Game and fish violation, Aug. 10, Country Club Road, GPD. Hotel staff on...
Natrona County Double Homicide — Person of Interest Located
Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation, and at this time there is no ongoing threat to the public according to a press release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. Young was reported as an escapee from work release in Gillette...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Man Sentenced in District Court
A Sheridan man was sentenced in Fourth Judicial District Court Thursday. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. At a change of plea hearing on June 2, Jacob Cousineau, pursuant to terms of a plea agreement reached with the State, pleaded guilty to the charges of felony aggravated assault and battery and misdemeanor interference with an emergency call. The plea agreement was rejected by District Court Judge Darci Phillips at a sentencing hearing on August 4, and Cousineau was sentenced to 3 to 5 years in prison for the felony charge, however, the court failed to sentence Cousineau for the misdemeanor charge.
county17.com
(PHOTOS) Two taken to hospital after head-on collision in Gillette Friday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A two-car collision occurred Friday afternoon about 500 feet northeast of the tunnel on American Road that runs under the railroad tracks. Two women, who both were driving, were involved in the head-on crash, Sgt. Gary Sams said. Both were taken to Campbell County Health. At...
county17.com
Carey Avenue entrance to Gillette City Hall will close
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Access to Gillette City Hall, 201 E. 5th St., from Carey Avenue will close from Aug. 16 to 26. Ninth Street, 12th Street and Carey Avenue project workers are removing and replacing the concrete at that entrance to the city hall parking lot, the city of Gillette street closure form said.
oilcity.news
Motorcycle driver dies after crash on I-90 near Gillette
CASPER, Wyo. — A motorcycle driver died in a crash on Friday, Aug. 5 on Interstate 90 near Gillette, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Troopers were notified of the crash at around 6:31 p.m. on Aug. 5. The motorcycle had been heading eastbound...
KULR8
Fire burning near Big Horn County line quickly grows overnight
BRIDGER, Mont. - A fire that sparked east of Bridger has quickly grown. The Deep Draw Fire was discovered Friday around 8:09 pm and is burning near the Big Horn/Carbon County line, the Montana Fire Info website shows. Carbon Alert reports resources from across Carbon County, DNRC and the Bureau...
county17.com
Campbell County health and food inspections (8/5/22 – 8/12/22)
Gillette, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
cowboystatedaily.com
House District 3: Open Seat Battle In Gillette Between Rusty Bell And Abby Angelos
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The race for House District 3 in Gillette is like many others throughout the state, an election between a more experienced politician and anti-establishment candidate. “I’m not involved with a lobbyist and I’m not “experienced” in politics,” Republican challenger Abby Angelos...
county17.com
Guide to candidates for Campbell County primary ballot
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The 2022 primary election is fast approaching, with Primary Election Day on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Get to know your city, county and state candidates with our compiled list. Wyoming residents may register and vote at their polling places on Election Day, according to the Wyoming Secretary...
Wyoming shootouts leave man dead
A pair of shootouts on Wyoming highways over the weekend left one man dead near Sundance. On Friday, around 10:00 pm, a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man who was walking along Interstate 90 around milepost in Crook County. After determining that the man had an outstanding...
Sheridan Media
Flood Watch Issued For Eastern Big Horn Mountain Area In Johnson County
Anyone traveling, visiting, camping or hiking in the Big Horn Mountains this weekend, should be prepared for excessive rain, and dangerous conditions near waterways. The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a flood watch for the eastern Big Horn Mountains in Johnson County. The watch is in effect from...
county17.com
Gillette College students can receive up to $6,000 for daycare costs
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette College is offering current and prospective students scholarships of up to $6,000 if they need help paying for daycare so they can enroll in a degree, credit diploma or certificate program. Gillette Community College District VP of Administration/CFO Anne Larsen said the Wyoming Department of...
county17.com
Two new toxin advisories issued in Wyoming; harmful bloom advisories in effect at 21 waterbodies
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two new toxin advisories have been issued in Wyoming this week due to toxin concentrations associated with harmful cyanobacterial blooms exceeding recreational thresholds, according to an online advisories map of harmful blooms in the state. Toxin advisories were issued Tuesday at Eden Reservoir and at Leazenby...
county17.com
Matthew Sorenson Memorial Disc Golf Tournament Saturday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The 6th Annual Mathew Sorenson Memorial Disc Golf Tournament will take place this weekend at Dalbey Memorial Park. Registration for Open Men (competitive players), Advanced Men (good players), and Intermediate Men & Women (competitive beginners) begins at 8:30 at Edwards Shelter on Aug. 13 with play starting at 9:30 a.m.
