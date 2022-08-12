ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillette, WY

county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Aug. 12

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Burglary, Aug. 11, Kirk Street, GPD. A 66-year-old man called the police at...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Husband, wife in custody for mutual aggravated assault

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A married couple has been charged with aggravated assault amid allegations that a husband pointed a shotgun at his wife after she tried to hit him with a car, court documents say. Shacara and Devion Jones, 29 and 30, respectively, have both been charged with felony...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Aug. 11

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Game and fish violation, Aug. 10, Country Club Road, GPD. Hotel staff on...
GILLETTE, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Man Sentenced in District Court

A Sheridan man was sentenced in Fourth Judicial District Court Thursday. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. At a change of plea hearing on June 2, Jacob Cousineau, pursuant to terms of a plea agreement reached with the State, pleaded guilty to the charges of felony aggravated assault and battery and misdemeanor interference with an emergency call. The plea agreement was rejected by District Court Judge Darci Phillips at a sentencing hearing on August 4, and Cousineau was sentenced to 3 to 5 years in prison for the felony charge, however, the court failed to sentence Cousineau for the misdemeanor charge.
SHERIDAN, WY
county17.com

Carey Avenue entrance to Gillette City Hall will close

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Access to Gillette City Hall, 201 E. 5th St., from Carey Avenue will close from Aug. 16 to 26. Ninth Street, 12th Street and Carey Avenue project workers are removing and replacing the concrete at that entrance to the city hall parking lot, the city of Gillette street closure form said.
GILLETTE, WY
oilcity.news

Motorcycle driver dies after crash on I-90 near Gillette

CASPER, Wyo. — A motorcycle driver died in a crash on Friday, Aug. 5 on Interstate 90 near Gillette, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Troopers were notified of the crash at around 6:31 p.m. on Aug. 5. The motorcycle had been heading eastbound...
GILLETTE, WY
KULR8

Fire burning near Big Horn County line quickly grows overnight

BRIDGER, Mont. - A fire that sparked east of Bridger has quickly grown. The Deep Draw Fire was discovered Friday around 8:09 pm and is burning near the Big Horn/Carbon County line, the Montana Fire Info website shows. Carbon Alert reports resources from across Carbon County, DNRC and the Bureau...
BRIDGER, MT
county17.com

Campbell County health and food inspections (8/5/22 – 8/12/22)

Gillette, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

House District 3: Open Seat Battle In Gillette Between Rusty Bell And Abby Angelos

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The race for House District 3 in Gillette is like many others throughout the state, an election between a more experienced politician and anti-establishment candidate. “I’m not involved with a lobbyist and I’m not “experienced” in politics,” Republican challenger Abby Angelos...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Guide to candidates for Campbell County primary ballot

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The 2022 primary election is fast approaching, with Primary Election Day on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Get to know your city, county and state candidates with our compiled list. Wyoming residents may register and vote at their polling places on Election Day, according to the Wyoming Secretary...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Wyoming shootouts leave man dead

A pair of shootouts on Wyoming highways over the weekend left one man dead near Sundance. On Friday, around 10:00 pm, a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man who was walking along Interstate 90 around milepost in Crook County. After determining that the man had an outstanding...
SUNDANCE, WY
Sheridan Media

Flood Watch Issued For Eastern Big Horn Mountain Area In Johnson County

Anyone traveling, visiting, camping or hiking in the Big Horn Mountains this weekend, should be prepared for excessive rain, and dangerous conditions near waterways. The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a flood watch for the eastern Big Horn Mountains in Johnson County. The watch is in effect from...
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Gillette College students can receive up to $6,000 for daycare costs

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette College is offering current and prospective students scholarships of up to $6,000 if they need help paying for daycare so they can enroll in a degree, credit diploma or certificate program. Gillette Community College District VP of Administration/CFO Anne Larsen said the Wyoming Department of...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Matthew Sorenson Memorial Disc Golf Tournament Saturday

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The 6th Annual Mathew Sorenson Memorial Disc Golf Tournament will take place this weekend at Dalbey Memorial Park. Registration for Open Men (competitive players), Advanced Men (good players), and Intermediate Men & Women (competitive beginners) begins at 8:30 at Edwards Shelter on Aug. 13 with play starting at 9:30 a.m.
GILLETTE, WY

