NBC Sports

Report: Cowboys reach agreement to return to Oxnard for camp through 2025

The Cowboys complete their 2022 stay in Oxnard on Tuesday, ending their California stay in Costa Mesa with joint practices against the Chargers before Saturday’s preseason game at SoFi Stadium. It marks the 16th summer the Cowboys have spent in Oxnard and the 43rd in Southern California. They will...
OXNARD, CA
Daily Mail

'This is Newsom's California': Caitlyn Jenner slams Democratic Governor Gavin and soft-on-crime DA George Gascon after six masked thugs robbed $500,000 in goods from luxury Malibu store Maxfield

Caitlyn Jenner slammed democratic governor Gavin Newsom and soft-on-crime DA George Gascon after a video emerged of thieves making off with $500,000 in luxury goods from a Malibu store. The video posted to Instagram this week shows brazen thieves snatching armloads of designer bags from a high-end store before fleeing...
MALIBU, CA
American Songwriter

Joseph Arthur Sues the L.A. Times Over Vaccine Characterization

Musician Joseph Arthur is suing the L.A. Times, saying an article the outlet wrote about his and his vaccine stance has left him “shunned and avoided.”. The singer-songwriter filed the lawsuit against the newspaper due to its use of the term “anti-vax” in a headline the L.A. Times wrote about a year ago, adding that he believes the term to be defamatory.
CELEBRITIES

