Narcity
Ontario Is Getting A 'Guitar Trail' & You Can Hike Along A Mountain Filled With Music
This forested mountain trail in Ontario is turning into a musical adventure full of performances for one day only. Canada's Only Guitar Trail is in The Blue Mountains and you can follow it up the mountain as you listen to live music all afternoon on September 10. You can decide...
Narcity
This Giant $675K Ontario Home Has Nearly 20 Rooms & A Waterfall Pond In The Yard (PHOTOS)
This Ontario home for sale comes with endless space and costs under $700,000. Located in Sarnia, the abode boasts 17 rooms and is listed at $675,000. This century house is filled with historic charm, from the stained glass windows to the intricate trim and regal fireplaces. There are four bedrooms and three bathrooms in total .As you walk up to the home, you'll be greeted with a small front porch and ivy-covered brick walls. The blue shutters add a pop of colour to the exterior.
Narcity
You Can Buy 2 Ontario Houses For $700K & They Offer Panoramic River Views
Everybody loves a buy-one-get-one-free deal, especially when it involves two full-sized homes in Ontario. Enter 245 Hudson Point Road, Brockville, a self-proclaimed "little slice of heaven" that offers panoramic views of the St. Lawerence River and houses two separate residences. The dual property's baffling $700,000 price tag offers future homeowners...
Narcity
You Can Check Out A Puppy With Your Library Book In Vancouver Next Month & It's So Adorable
There is a whole event coming to Vancouver where you can spend time cuddling an adorable puppy and reading some poetry. The Poetry in Parks initiative will have a two-hour event called The Canine Library, where you can sign up to borrow a pup and read some books on September 17 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
Narcity
This Farm For Sale In BC Is Under $800K & Has A Workshop Bigger Than Most Vancouver Condos
Ever think about getting out of the city and living out your dreams as a farmer? This rural listing in northern B.C. allows you to do just that. Plus, it won't break the bank. Included in this listing are additional guest cabins that have heating and plumbing, a large pond, and a 1,200-square-foot workshop. That's bigger than most condos in Vancouver. According to BetterDwelling, in Vancouver "the median size of a condo built from 2016 to 2017 fell to 769 sq ft."
Narcity
9 Stunning Alberta Hikes To Do The Second It Turns Fall & Here's When You Should Go
Whether you like it or not, fall is fast approaching and as the season comes and goes pretty quickly in Alberta, you should start planning those fall hikes ASAP!. As soon as the weather gets cooler, larches in the Rockies start turning a stunning shade of gold which makes for some of the most beautiful hikes. However, there's also a very short window of time to see the golden trees so planning ahead is essential.
