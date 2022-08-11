Read full article on original website
Italian Breaststroker Fabio Scozzoli Will Undergo Minor Knee Surgery After Euros
Italian breaststroker Fabio Scozzoli will undergo minor surgery on his knee after this week’s European Championships conclude, and is still undecided about whether he will race forward to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The 34-year old Scozzoli told SwimSwam Italia editor Giusy Cisale this week in Rome that he...
Gregorio Paltrinieri On Galossi: “I See His Willingness To Try Even Harder”
LCM (50m) Gregorio Paltrinieri won the European title of the 800 freestyle in his homeland applauded and celebrated loudly by his most devoted crowd. He blasts the CR in 7:40.86 and reaches his second gold in this event at a European Championships after the 2014 and 2016 editions. He was not the only Italian swimmer on the podium: rising star Lorenzo Galossi took the bronze with the new world junior record time of 7:43.37.
Spain Crushes Weeks-Old National Record in Mixed 4×100 Free Relay with 3:28.87
LCM (50m) World Record: 3:19.38, Australia (Cartwright, Chalmers, Wilson, O’Callaghan) – 2022 World Championships. European Record: 3:21.81, Netherlands (Schwietert, Stolk, Heemskerk, Kromowidjojo) – 2017 World Championships. European Championships Record: 3:22.07, France/Great Britain – 2017/2021. 2020 European Champion: Great Britain (Scott, Dean, Hopkin, Anderson) – 3:22.07.
David Popovici “The Magician” Ki 100m Freestyle World Record Wali Race Video
Popovici unhone 100m freestyle mei jo world record break in 46.86s ke sath swimming krte huye unhone Brazilian Cesar Cielo. Current photo via Fabio Cetti. Jaise hi is baar ke summer mei David Popovici ne speed bdhate huye apne past aur older rivals ko peeche kiya hai, tab se hi sbko ye pata toh chal hi gya tha ki 17-year-old ka ye swimmer yhin nhi rukne wala hai, ye bahot aage jayega. Par Rome mei unhone 100m freestyle mei jo world record break kiya hai wo bhi itni fast wo kisi surprise se km nhi tha.
16-Year-Old Lana Pudar Wins Bosnia and Herzegovina’s 1st LC European Champs Medal
LCM (50m) World Record: 55.48 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2016) European Record: 55.48 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2016) European Championships Record: 55.89 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2016) 2020 European Champion: Anna Ntountounaki, GRE/Marie Wattel, FRA – 57.37. Top 8:. Louise Hansson (SWE) — 56.66. Marie...
2022 European Championships: Watch Race Videos from Day 4 Finals
LCM (50m) This post features race videos from each of the finals on day 4 of the 2022 European Championships. Below, you’ll find the results from each final, as well as the video of each race. The videos in this post are from European Aquatics’ (LEN) YouTube channel.
2022 European Championships: Day 5 Prelims Preview/Scratch Report
LCM (50m) There were 4 scratches in the men’s 1500 free prelims, which is notable since there were only 17 swimmers entered in the event in the first place. At the top of the list, Germany’s Lukas Martens, the #4 seed, has pulled out of the race. Martens won Silver in the 800 free final just a few days ago. Hungary’s David Betlehem, the #11 seed has also pulled out, as well as Ireland’s Liam Custer and San Marino’s Loris Bianchi, the #16 and #17 seeds.
Newly-Minted World Record Holder David Popovici Set To Race At SC Worlds
Newly-minted long course 100 freestyle World Record holder David Popovici of Romania still has events to go here in Italy but he is also eyeing Australia. Current photo via Fabio Cetti. Unless you’ve been living under a rock you know that 17-year-old David Popovici of Romania made history by becoming...
“Tears In One of My Eyes, Smiling in the Other”: Best Quotes from Euros Day 4
LCM (50m) Hungarian star Kristof Milak described his bittersweet feelings about his 100 butterfly final / 200 freestyle semifinal / 4×100 free relay final triple completed in just over an hour on Sunday — the results of which were a gold medal, missed final, and silver medal, respectively. The 200 fly world record holder has astronomically high standards for himself, but he still couldn’t help but feel satisfied after surging past Great Britain’s Ed Mildred on the final leg of the 4×100 freestyle relay to secure silver for Hungary (3:12.43).
Analia Pigree Wins Gold in Women’s 50 Back, Breaks Own French Record with 27.27
LCM (50m) World Record: 26.98 – Liu Xiang, CHN (2018) European Record: 27.10 – Kira Toussaint, NED (2021) European Championships Record: 27.19 – Kathleen Dawnson, GBR (2021) 2020 European Champion: Kira Toussaint, NED – 27.36. Top 8:. Analia Pigree (FRA) — 27.27. Silvia Scalia (ITA)...
Kristof Milak Completes Triple in Just Over an Hour on Night 4 of European Champs
LCM (50m) Hungary’s Kristof Milak competed in three events on night four of the European Championships swimming in finals of the men’s 100 butterfly and 4×100 freestyle relay as well as the semi-final for the men’s 200 freestyle. He was busy the whole finals session, swimming in the first event as well as the last.
Spanish Men Break More National Records with 3:13.73 in 4×100 Free Relay Final
LCM (50m) Led by the two fastest 100-meter freestylers in the country’s history, the men’s 4×100 free relay team from Spain crushed its previous national record from prelims by more than 1.5 seconds in Sunday’s final. Sergio de Celis (48.41), Luis Dominguez (47.89), Mario Molla (49.30),...
What Cities Do World Records Tend To Be Set In?
Courtesy of DataDrivenMed on Twitter, there is data on the top 25 cities where long and short course swimming world records have been set. Current photo via Simone Castrovillari. In swimming, there are pools that are known to be “fast” and pools that are known to be “slow”. The Forco...
Björn Seeliger Shatters Swedish and Nordic Records in 50 BK With 24.79
LCM (50m) In prelims of the men’s 50 backstroke on Day 4 of the 2022 European Championships, Björn Seeliger took down both the Swedish and Nordic records. He blasted 24.79, taking down his own Swedish record of 25.10 that he’d set in July 2022. The swim is also a new Nordic record. That old mark was set by Norway’s Lavrans Solli at 24.84 at the 2015 World Championships.
Spain Shatters Men’s 4×100 Free Relay National Record in Prelims with 3:15.24
LCM (50m) World Record: 3:08.24, United States – 2008 Olympic Games. European Record: 3:08.32, France – 2008 Olympic Games. European Championship Record: 3:10.41, Russia – 2021. 2020 European Champion: Russia, 3:10.41. Top 8 Qualifiers:. Hungary – 3:14.62. Italy – 3:15.00. Great Britain – 3:15.02.
“Even If I Die Here, Drown, Whatever…”: Five Best Quotes from Day 3 of Euros
LCM (50m) Hungary’s Benedek Kovacs clocked a 29.20 on the final length of the 200 backstroke to rally all the way from fifth up to second place and steal his first major international medal in comeback fashion at the 2022 European Championships on Saturday. Just how badly did the...
19-Year-Old Alisee Pisane Cracks Belgian Record in the Women’s 1500 with 16:26.20
LCM (50m) World Record: 15:20.48 – Katie Ledecky, USA (2018) European Record: 15:38.88 – Lotte Friis, DEN (2013) European Championships Record: 15:50.22, Boglarka Kapas (2016) 2020 European Champion: Simona Quadarella, ITA – 15:53.59. Top 8 Qualifiers:. Simona Quadarella (ITA) – 16:05.61. Viktoraia Mihalyvari-Farkas (HUN) – 16:09.87...
Kristof Milak Swims 47.47 100 Free To Break Hungarian Record
LCM (50m) A swimmer who got overshadowed by David Popovici’s world record was Kristof Milak, who put up a time of 47.47 to take silver in the men’s 100 free final at the 2022 European Championships. With this swim, he breaks Nandor Nemeth‘s Hungarian record that was set at the World Championships this summer. Nemeth’s previous record time was 47.69.
Gregorio Paltrinieri Blasts 7:40.86 800 Free For New Championship Record
LCM (50m) World Record: 7:32.12 — Zhang Lin, China (2009) European Record: 7:39.27 — Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy (2019) European Championships Record: 7:42.33 — Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy (2016) 2020 European Champion: Mykhailo Romanchuk, Ukraine — 7:42.61. Results:. Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) – 7:40.86 (Championships Record) Lukas Martens...
Luis Domínguez Becomes First Spanish Man Under 49 Seconds in 100-Meter Free
LCM (50m) In the prelims of the men’s 100 freestyle on Day 2 of the 2022 European Championships, Luis Domínguez rocketed to a 48.98. With that swim, he set a Spanish national record, lowering the mark under 49 seconds for the first time. The old record stood at 49.07, set by Sergio De Celis in August 2021 at the Spanish Summer Championships.
