‘Godzilla’ mixed martial arts coach caught in knife attack with friend

By Mike Sullivan
 4 days ago
A MIXED martial arts coach known as Godzilla was attacked in his home by a friend with a knife.

Professional heavyweight fighter Dayman Lake, 36, had to render Jamie Dunn, 33, unconscious twice to stop him.

Professional heavyweight fighter Dayman Lake, known as Godzilla, had to render Jamie Dunn, 33, unconscious twice to stop him from attacking

The pair became pals when Dunn was trained by Mr Lake and revealed his mental health issues.

But in November 2020, Dunn turned up at Mr Lake’s house in Chatham, Kent, at 10pm in an “agitated state”, Maidstone crown court heard.

When they went into the garden to talk, Dunn stabbed him in the neck.

The victim gripped his attacker’s neck to make him unconscious and did so again when he came to and continued to struggle.

Dunn, of Sittingbourne, Kent, was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

He admitted wounding with intent and will be detained under the Mental Health Act indefinitely.

