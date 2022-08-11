Read full article on original website
The Windows Club
How to remove Add or edit stickers context menu item in Windows 11
This post will show you how to remove Add or edit stickers option from the desktop context menu on Windows 11 computer. We can easily enable and use Desktop Stickers in Windows 11. But, once the desktop stickers feature is activated, an Add or edit stickers option is also added to the desktop context menu automatically. If you don’t want that, then you can remove or disable that option from the desktop right-click menu using a Windows Registry trick covered in this post.
The Windows Club
Unistack Service Group (unistacksvcgroup) High Disk or CPU usage
At times, users report that their computer has slowed down or freezes frequently. In such cases, the culprit is usually high CPU utilization. You can check the task manager to verify the same. In case the process causing high CPU usage is Unistack Service Group (unistacksvcgroup), then please read through this article for the resolutions.
The Windows Club
ERR_SPDY_INADEQUATE_TRANSPORT_SECURITY Chrome error
One of the most popular browsers is Google Chrome due to its flexible interface and support for wide range of functionality. However, we have discovered a problem with the error message that reads ERR_SPDY_INADEQUATE_TRANSPORT_SECURITY showing up while sometimes trying to open specific websites in the Google Chrome browser, and this may be a very irritating experience. The issue also appears in Firefox, albeit with a different error code.
The Windows Club
How to Install and Set Up Visual Studio 2022 on Windows 11/10
Visual Studio 2022 is one of the best text editors in the market. It packs an excellent User Interface, Intellisense, and a lot of different features to make coding easier for you. In this post, we will see how you can install and set up Visual Studio 2022 on Windows 11/10 computers.
The Windows Club
Observation game keeps crashing or freezing on Windows PC
A sci-fi thriller puzzle video game, Observation has bagged positive critics for its aesthetic, plot line, and animation. However, some players cannot play the game due to compatibility or performance issues, which ultimately crashes the game. This article is for you if Observation keeps crashing or freezing on your Windows computer.
digg.com
Earth Has Started Spinning Faster — What Does It All Mean?
As scientists consider dropping a second off their atomic clocks for the first time, others warn that it could cause widespread disruption. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most...
This dual-powered submarine isn't like anything you have seen before
It can be used to silently transport troops and be deadly when needed.
The Windows Club
How to limit CPU usage for a process in Windows 11/10
On your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, you may be experiencing high CPU usage caused by an app or game, of which you want to reduce or limit how much CPU resource the process for the app or game can use. In this post, we will show you how to limit CPU usage for apps with a single process or apps with multiple processes.
The Windows Club
Unable to add Teams meeting info from Outlook
Microsoft is well known for integrating its product across other products. One such scenario is the ability to create Microsoft Teams meeting info from Outlook. It makes it easy for users as they don’t have to go to Teams and then create a new one. However, some users have reported missing the ability to do that. This post will help you if you cannot add Teams meeting info from Outlook.
The Windows Club
Windows did not detect any networking hardware
After upgrading the system from an older Windows version, say Windows 8 to a new Windows version, say Windows 10 or Windows 11, some users receive the “Windows did not detect any networking hardware” error message. On the other hand, some users received this error message after installing a Windows update. If Windows does not detect networking hardware, you will not be able to connect your system to the internet. Today, most of our work requires an internet connection. Hence, this error makes our system nearly useless. If you encounter this error on your system, the solutions provided in this post may help you fix it.
The Windows Club
How to remove Location Data from Photos on Windows PC
When you capture photos, your current location is automatically tagged in your photos. You can view this information by opening the properties of your photos. This information is helpful in some cases as it lets you know from where you captured that particular photograph. This is called a location tag. If you do not want your camera to add your current location to the photo, you can prevent it from accessing your location or you can turn off your Location. However, if you forget to do so or do not know how to do that, you can delete your location from your photos. In this article, we will see how to delete Location Metadata from Photos on Windows PC.
The Windows Club
How to create Gold Text Effect in Photoshop
Photoshop has so many features to make your work stand out. You can mix and match so that you can create unique artwork. This article will teach you how to give boring text a golden look using Photoshop’s layer styles. There are so many Photoshop tips, tricks, and features that can be shared, so do come back to learn more.
Graphics show how new Chinese space station compares to the International Space Station
The new manned space station Tiangong, to be completed in December, is part of China's plan to lead in space exploration.
A groundbreaking power-generating system delivers electricity to an Air Force Base electrical grid
The Sandia team attempted connecting their new system to the grid. The method has so far succeeded in adding 10 kilowatts to the grid. Researchers were inspired by elevators to create the system. They are now trying to get it to function at higher temperatures. For the first time ever,...
The U.S. Launched a NUKE Into Space 60 Years Ago
The nuclear bomb was 100 times more powerful than the one dropped on HiroshimaWikiImages/Pixabay. The United States as well as the Cold War adversary (The Soviet Union) have launched a few nuclear bombs into space not only to test their power but also the effects such a devastating weapon has in space. With the Space Race of the period becoming more predominant, both sides thought that if a war was to break out, it could be fought in space also, so they had to prepare for every eventuality.
The Windows Club
How to adjust Desktop Size and Position in Windows 11/10
While Windows OS allows you to change the monitor’s resolution, there is no way to resize what is displayed on it. If you are wondering why somebody needs it, we will share a practical problem after this. This post will share how you can adjust desktop size and position in Windows.
The Windows Club
Your browser does not support the audio element [Fixed]
The Audio element plays an audio file on a web page. It represents a sound or an audio stream. The audio element plays a single audio file within a webpage. But unfortunately, some of the Chrome, Firefox, Edge, etc. users encountered the error saying the Browser does not support the audio element. If you are also facing the same error, then in this article, we have described some methods to fix this issue.
The Windows Club
How to allow VPN through Firewall in Windows 11/10
If your VPN connection is blocked by the Firewall on your computer or VPN is not working, this guide could be handy for you. Here is how you can allow VPN through Firewall in Windows 11 and Windows 10. Whether you use the in-built firewall or third-party firewall software, you can follow these troubleshooting tips and tricks to enable VPN through firewall.
The Windows Club
Fix Ghost Boxes on Windows 11 Desktop
Ghost Boxes are randomized translucent boxes that may appear on your computer screen in an untimely manner. Most people who report them are unaware of their origin, making it very difficult to get rid of them. These boxes are characterized by strange loading bubbles every time a mouse cursor hovers over them, so if they are placed around the areas of your screen that you visit frequently, they can get annoying very quickly. In this article, we will be looking at a few fixes you can implement to remove the ghost boxes in Windows 11/10.
The Windows Club
Code Vein keeps crashing or freezing on PC
If Code Vein keeps crashing or freezing on your Windows 11/10 PC, here are some suggestions that may help you fix this problem. The most common reason why a particular game crashes on a Windows PC is unsupported hardware. Therefore, before performing the troubleshooting methods explained in this article, check your system requirements. If your PC does not meet the minimum system requirements, you need to upgrade your hardware.
