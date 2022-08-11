'Sharp' Cougar passing game flashes entertaining potential: Notes and observations from Day 8 of Washington State fall camp

Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Defensive tackle position taking shape as 'rock-solid' unit for Washington State
PULLMAN – The edge position appears to be Washington State’s strongest group. The defensive tackle position might be the Cougars’ most improved group. “The D-line has been bringing it all camp,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said Saturday after his team’s first preseason scrimmage. WSU’s edge...
nbcrightnow.com
SRX_WSUPRAC_038_TT
PULLMAN – The edge position appears to be Washington State’s strongest group. The defensive tackle position might be the Cougars’ most improved group.
Comments / 0