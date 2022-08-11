Read full article on original website
Hardin-Simmons Men’s Basketball Hosts 2nd Annual Team CampHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University Announces 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award WinnerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU Announces Future Moody Dining Hall RenderingsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Travis Seekins Promoted to Associate VP for Strategic OperationsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Abilene Christian University honors Dr. Paul Faulkner with new Marriage and Family Center
ABILENE, Texas — Dr. Paul Faulkner's seminars were viewed in 33 states and seven different countries during his professional career. The late family and marriage therapist worked as a faculty member at Abilene Christian University in the late 1970s, and now his legacy will be honored with the new Paul and Gladys Faulkner Center for Marriage and Family.
GALLERY: The Abilene Zoo welcomes its second giraffe calf of 2022
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Zoo welcomed in a brand new member to its giraffe herd Saturday morning – making the herd count tick up to 10! First-time mom, Malakia, gave birth to a healthy calf overnight and is doing well with her new baby. The zoo’s Animal Care Team will continue to monitor […]
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Monday August 15th
This week many kiddos in the Big Country will be headed back to school and it is going to feel more like summer out there than fall weather as afternoon highs will get up near the century mark. For your Monday, we will see sunny skies and a high of 98 degrees. The winds will stay on the breezy side at 5-15 mph through the afternoon. For tonight though, look for partly cloudy skies and a low around 75 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-15 mph.
WATCH: Vehicle almost hits student walking to board Abilene school bus
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are warning drivers to pay attention this upcoming school year by sharing alarming footage of a student almost being hit while walking to board a bus. Police shared footage of the incident on social media Monday morning, saying “please watch out for children while they are boarding/offloading from school […]
Room at Abilene hotel catches fire, guests evacuate
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A second alarm fire ignited in a room at an Abilene hotel Sunday morning, causing thousands in damages for the business. According to a press release from the Abilene Fire Department (AFD), crews responded to the structure fire at the Super 8 in the 1500 block of East Stamford Street around […]
ktxs.com
Unknown suspect allegedly steals $4,000 worth of cigarettes from Abilene business
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene police are investigating after a suspect reportedly stole cigarettes from a business this past weekend. According to an incident report, an unknown suspect stole $4,000 worth of cigarettes from an Abilene business. The incident occurred this past Friday on the 3100 Block of South Danville...
Two vehicles, building damaged during early morning fire in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two vehicles and a building were damaged during an early morning fire in Abilene. The fire happened at a commercial property on the 4600 block of N 1st Street just after 5:00 a.m. Monday. A report from the Abilene Fire Department states first responders arrived and found a vehicle under a […]
Police Investigating Two Weekend Drive-By Shootings in Abilene
ABILENE – Abilene Police have released details about two individuals who were shot at while driving over the weekend. According to a report filed with the Abilene Police Department, an unidentified woman says that a male subject fired shots at her vehicle in an alleged road rage incident before noon on Friday. The location where the shooting took place was not released. On Sunday, another driver reported being shot at by a man on a highway late at night. The victim here says he was driving down highway 83/84 when an unknown subject shot from another vehicle. No injuries and no motive were…
San Angelo LIVE!
Police Searching for Thief Who Stole Thousands of Cigarettes
ABILENE – The Abilene Police Department on Monday announced that it currently searching for a suspect accused of stealing thousands of cigarettes. According to the APD, on Aug. 12, over $4,000 worth of cigarettes were stolen from a gas station in the 3100 block of S Danville Dr. If...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Tuesday August 16th
We are seeing some definite changes headed for our weather pattern over the course of the next several days as it will be looking like cooler weather and chances of showers coming back in the forecast. For the rest of your Tuesday, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high up around 100 degrees as it will be warm. Winds will be out of the south at around 5 mph. For tonight, we will see clouds on the increase and mild conditions with a low around 78 degrees. The winds will be out of the south and light at 5 mph.
10 Things Every Abilenian Should Do At Least Once
I lived in Abilene for years, moved away, then returned as quickly as I could. Being away from Abilene for a while opened my eyes to some things that I missed. But, even more, is that these were things that could only happen in Abilene. I mean, let's face it. Where else are you going to find a vacant big white mansion?
Abilene man accused of firing shots, using firearm to rob store
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of firing shots then using a firearm to rob a local store has been arrested. Justin Babb was taken into custody for Aggravated Robbery, Discharge Firearm in Certain Municipalities in connection to the incident reported at Allsups on the 800 block of Grape Street around 12:45 a.m. […]
UPDATE: Two drivers report being shot at on Abilene roads this weekend
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two victims have now reported they were shot at while driving in Abilene this weekend. A report filed with the Abilene Police Department reveals a female victim says an unknown male suspect fired shots at her car during a road rage incident just before noon Friday. The location of this incident […]
Overnight housefire in North Abilene threatens other structures, causes thousands in damages
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – More than $50,000 of damages were reported after an overnight 2-alarm housefire in Abilene’s Original Town North area, close to Hendrick Medical Supply. Crews with the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) responded to the fire at 1:00 a.m. Friday, in the 800 block of Hickory Street. AFD crews reported a fully involved […]
ktxs.com
Abilene police investigating after car crashes through Frontier Inn
ABILENE, Texas — A car drove into one of the rooms at the Frontier Inn on the 3200 Block of Pine Street in Abilene yesterday afternoon. According to officials, around 1:26pm Abilene police arrived to find an empty vehicle crashed into a hotel room. Witnesses say two people fled the scene. It was not reported whether or not anyone was in the hotel room at the time of the crash, but a guest in the room adjacent to the one impacted refused hospital transport and did not cite any significant injuries.
Crime Reports: Abilene Peace Officer injured while arresting local man for Criminal Mischief
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3000 block of Vogel Avenue – Burglary of BuildingA 46-year-old man was arrested for breaking […]
O’Rourke hosting town hall in Abilene this week
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke is planning a stop in Abilene this week as he continues his 5,600 mile Drive for Texas campaign. Abilene’s town hall is set to take place at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 16 at the 201 Mesquite Event Center. During the town hall meeting, O’Rourke is expected […]
No seatbelt results in another Big Country fatality
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For the second time in less than a week, a crash claimed the life of a Big Country driver not wearing a seatbelt. According to the crash report released by Texas DPS, Robin Detrick Morrison, 51 years old, was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 283 when she crashed 11 miles north […]
Crime Reports: Abilene man pushes girlfriend out of car for being 4 minutes late to picking him up from work
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2400 block of North Willis Street – Burglary of HabitationA 30-year-old woman reported that a […]
CRASH REPORT: Investigation closes on Coleman County crash that killed 18-year-old athlete
COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas Highway Patrol (THP) put out its crash report on the early Sunday morning wreck which took the life of 18-year-old Cross Plains High student, Ryan Hopkins. According to the report, Hopkins and a 16-year-old were traveling south on U.S. 84, just about 12 miles northwest of Coleman when they […]
