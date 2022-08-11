ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Monday August 15th

This week many kiddos in the Big Country will be headed back to school and it is going to feel more like summer out there than fall weather as afternoon highs will get up near the century mark. For your Monday, we will see sunny skies and a high of 98 degrees. The winds will stay on the breezy side at 5-15 mph through the afternoon. For tonight though, look for partly cloudy skies and a low around 75 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-15 mph.
BigCountryHomepage

Room at Abilene hotel catches fire, guests evacuate

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A second alarm fire ignited in a room at an Abilene hotel Sunday morning, causing thousands in damages for the business. According to a press release from the Abilene Fire Department (AFD), crews responded to the structure fire at the Super 8 in the 1500 block of East Stamford Street around […]
San Angelo LIVE!

Police Investigating Two Weekend Drive-By Shootings in Abilene

ABILENE – Abilene Police have released details about two individuals who were shot at while driving over the weekend. According to a report filed with the Abilene Police Department, an unidentified woman says that a male subject fired shots at her vehicle in an alleged road rage incident before noon on Friday. The location where the shooting took place was not released. On Sunday, another driver reported being shot at by a man on a highway late at night. The victim here says he was driving down highway 83/84 when an unknown subject shot from another vehicle. No injuries and no motive were…
San Angelo LIVE!

Police Searching for Thief Who Stole Thousands of Cigarettes

ABILENE – The Abilene Police Department on Monday announced that it currently searching for a suspect accused of stealing thousands of cigarettes. According to the APD, on Aug. 12, over $4,000 worth of cigarettes were stolen from a gas station in the 3100 block of S Danville Dr. If...
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Tuesday August 16th

We are seeing some definite changes headed for our weather pattern over the course of the next several days as it will be looking like cooler weather and chances of showers coming back in the forecast. For the rest of your Tuesday, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high up around 100 degrees as it will be warm. Winds will be out of the south at around 5 mph. For tonight, we will see clouds on the increase and mild conditions with a low around 78 degrees. The winds will be out of the south and light at 5 mph.
MIX 92-5

10 Things Every Abilenian Should Do At Least Once

I lived in Abilene for years, moved away, then returned as quickly as I could. Being away from Abilene for a while opened my eyes to some things that I missed. But, even more, is that these were things that could only happen in Abilene. I mean, let's face it. Where else are you going to find a vacant big white mansion?
ktxs.com

Abilene police investigating after car crashes through Frontier Inn

ABILENE, Texas — A car drove into one of the rooms at the Frontier Inn on the 3200 Block of Pine Street in Abilene yesterday afternoon. According to officials, around 1:26pm Abilene police arrived to find an empty vehicle crashed into a hotel room. Witnesses say two people fled the scene. It was not reported whether or not anyone was in the hotel room at the time of the crash, but a guest in the room adjacent to the one impacted refused hospital transport and did not cite any significant injuries.
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene Peace Officer injured while arresting local man for Criminal Mischief

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  3000 block of Vogel Avenue – Burglary of BuildingA 46-year-old man was arrested for breaking […]
BigCountryHomepage

O’Rourke hosting town hall in Abilene this week

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke is planning a stop in Abilene this week as he continues his 5,600 mile Drive for Texas campaign. Abilene’s town hall is set to take place at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 16 at the 201 Mesquite Event Center. During the town hall meeting, O’Rourke is expected […]
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man pushes girlfriend out of car for being 4 minutes late to picking him up from work

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  2400 block of North Willis Street – Burglary of HabitationA 30-year-old woman reported that a […]
