Memphis, TN

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship Friday tee times, TV and streaming info

By Riley Hamel
 4 days ago
The first event of the PGA Tour’s 2021-22 playoffs is underway at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. The Ron Prichard-design is a par-70 course measuring at 7,243 yards and is hosting the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week.

Si Woo Kim finished his round in dramatic fashion, holing an iron shot from the 18th fairway for an eagle. The double circle on his scorecard cemented an 8-under 62. With him at the top of the leaderboard is J.J. Spaun who won the Valero Texas Open earlier this season.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s what you need to know for the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship. All times listed are ET.

FedEx St. Jude Championship: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

Second round tee times

1st hole

Tee time Players

8:15 a.m.

Russell Knox, Kevin Streelman, Mark Hubbard

8:26 a.m.

Wyndham Clark, Joel Dahmen, Patrick Rodgers

8:37 a.m.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Matt Kuchar, Brian Harman

8:48 a.m.

K.H. Lee, Scott Stallings, Denny McCarthy

8:59 a.m.

Keith Mitchell, Mito Pereira, Sahith Theegala

9:10 a.m.

Joohyung “Tom” Kim, Sepp Straka, Kevin Kisner

9:21 a.m.

Shane Lowry, Luke List, Corey Conners

9:32 a.m.

Stephan Jaeger, C.T. Pan, Adam Schenk

9:43 a.m.

Chesson Hadley, Dylan Frittelli, James Hahn

9:54 a.m.

Stewart Cink, Kevin Tway, Ryan Brehm

1 p.m.

Matthew NeSmith, Gary Woodland, Beau Hossler

1:11 p.m.

Marc Leishman, Anirban Lahiri, Troy Merritt

1:22 p.m.

Adam Hadwin, Chez Reavie, Chris Kirk

1:33 p.m.

Viktor Hovland, Joaquin Niemann, J.T. Poston

1:44 p.m.

Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth

1:55 p.m.

Tony Finau, Justin Thomas, Cameron Young

2:06 p.m.

Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith, Sam Burns

2:17 p.m.

Martin Laird, Sam Ryder, Scott Piercy

2:28 p.m.

Michael Thompson, Callum Tarren, Max McGreevy

2:39 p.m.

Lucas Glover, Webb Simpson, Nick Taylor

10th hole

Tee time Players

8:15 a.m.

David Lipsky, Peter Malnati, Andrew Putnam

8:26 a.m.

Chad Ramey, Adam Long, Adam Scott

8:37 a.m.

Emiliano Grillo, Brendan Steele, Harold Varner III

8:48 a.m.

Collin Morikawa, Davis Riley, Seamus Power

8:59 a.m.

John Rahm, Tom Hoge, Billy Horschel

9:10 a.m.

Sungjae Im, Kramer Hickok, Will Zalatoris

9:21 a.m.

Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy

9:32 a.m.

Aaron Rai, Danny Lee, Adam Svensson

9:43 a.m.

Justin Rose, Hayden Buckley, Vince Whaley

9:54 a.m.

Tyler Duncan, Matthias Schwab, Patton Kizzire

1 p.m.

Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax, Brandon Wu

1:11 p.m.

Taylor Moore, Cam Davis, John Huh

1:22 p.m.

Alex Noren, Taylor Pendrith, Alex Smalley

1:33 p.m.

Mackenzie Hughes, Si Woo Kim, Tyrrell Hatton

1:44 p.m.

Kurt Kitayama, Lucas Herbert, Sebastián Muñoz

1:55 p.m.

Maverick McNealy, Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley

2:06 p.m.

J.J. Spaun, Cameron Tringale, Aaron Wise

2:17 p.m.

Jhonattan Vegas, Lee Hodges, Rickie Fowler

2:28 p.m.

Greyson Sigg, Ryan Palmer, Nick Watney

2:39 p.m.

Robert Streb, Jason Day, Doug Ghim

How to watch

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.

Friday, August 12th

TV

Golf Channel: 3-7 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-7 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 8:15 a.m.-7 p.m.

Peacock: 3-7 p.m.

Saturday, August 13th

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.

NBC:

3-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 8:00 a.m.-6 p.m.

Peacock: 1-6 p.m.

Sunday, August 14th

TV

Golf Channel: 12-2 p.m.

NBC:

2-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 8:00 a.m.-6 p.m.

Peacock: 12-6 p.m.

Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship

If you’re looking for signs of the beefed-up rewards that come in the PGA Tour’s 2022 postseason, the FedEx St. Jude Championship is a good place to start. The tournament replaced The Northern Trust as the first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs and with it comes not just a new name and venue (TPC Southwind), but a significantly larger prize money payout.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Will Zalatoris on his emotional outburst: "I can't believe I said that..."

Will Zalatoris says he "can't believe" his outburst on the 72nd green at the FedEx St. Jude Championship en route to his maiden PGA Tour victory but he was just happy he didn't say anything worse. The 25-year-old finally claimed his first victory on the circuit after 55 starts. Of...
GOLF
The Spun

Rickie Fowler Has Perfect Response To His Quintuple Bogey On No. 18

It was all good for Rickie Fowler on Saturday... and then the 18th hole happened. Fowler entered the hole in the top 20 of the leaderboard and left it tied for 60th. The five-time PGA winner somehow found a way to card a quintuple bogey to finish things off... something he couldn't help but poke fun at after the match:
GOLF
ESPN

Here are the 70 players who advanced in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs

The FedEx Cup playoffs started with 125 players. When the FedEx St. Jude Championship came to an end Sunday evening after Will Zalatoris won a three-hole playoff with Sepp Straka, only 70 players advanced to this week's BMW Championship. After that, the top 30 will qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship with a shot at the $18 million payday.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tony Jacklin twists the knife on Greg Norman: "Losing touch with reality"

Tony Jacklin has told talkSPORT he fears the Ryder Cup will be reduced to an "exhibition event" as he described LIV Golf's impact on professional golf as "a nightmare". Jacklin, understandably, has strong views on the developing situation in the golf world as a four-time Ryder Cup Europe captain. Speaking...
GOLF
thecomeback.com

Davis Love III not optimistic about PGA Tour-LIV Golf future

There has been so much bickering, name-calling, and public fighting between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf in the last year. But some golf fans feel as though it’s only a matter of time before the two golf leagues find a way to co-exist and grow the game together. However, don’t count Davis Love III among those who think there’s room to negotiate.
GOLF
Golf.com

Justin Thomas’ driver, magic wands and worthy causes | Wall-to-Wall Equipment

Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. Justin Thomas has never been afraid to make equipment changes in big moments. Several years ago, Thomas switched driver shafts at the Tour Championship with $15 million on the line. Kicking off the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs at TPC Southwind, Thomas once again chose to make a significant change to the big stick, replacing his Titleist TSi driver with a 10-degree TSR3.
SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Willy Z's charge up the board, Rickie Fowler's quintuple among 5 takeaways from Saturday at the FedEx St. Jude

We’re 18 holes away from crowning the champion of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first of three events of the 2021-22 FedEx Cup Playoffs, and it’s anyone’s to win. After opening the tournament with a 1-over 71, Will Zalatoris has charged over the last two days to get near the top of the board. He’s made just one bogey in his last 36 holes and will tee off Sunday two back.
GOLF
