2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship Friday tee times, TV and streaming info

The first event of the PGA Tour’s 2021-22 playoffs is underway at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. The Ron Prichard-design is a par-70 course measuring at 7,243 yards and is hosting the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week.

Si Woo Kim finished his round in dramatic fashion, holing an iron shot from the 18th fairway for an eagle. The double circle on his scorecard cemented an 8-under 62. With him at the top of the leaderboard is J.J. Spaun who won the Valero Texas Open earlier this season.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s what you need to know for the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship. All times listed are ET.

FedEx St. Jude Championship: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

Second round tee times

1st hole

Tee time Players

8:15 a.m.

Russell Knox, Kevin Streelman, Mark Hubbard

8:26 a.m.

Wyndham Clark, Joel Dahmen, Patrick Rodgers

8:37 a.m.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Matt Kuchar, Brian Harman

8:48 a.m.

K.H. Lee, Scott Stallings, Denny McCarthy

8:59 a.m.

Keith Mitchell, Mito Pereira, Sahith Theegala

9:10 a.m.

Joohyung “Tom” Kim, Sepp Straka, Kevin Kisner

9:21 a.m.

Shane Lowry, Luke List, Corey Conners

9:32 a.m.

Stephan Jaeger, C.T. Pan, Adam Schenk

9:43 a.m.

Chesson Hadley, Dylan Frittelli, James Hahn

9:54 a.m.

Stewart Cink, Kevin Tway, Ryan Brehm

1 p.m.

Matthew NeSmith, Gary Woodland, Beau Hossler

1:11 p.m.

Marc Leishman, Anirban Lahiri, Troy Merritt

1:22 p.m.

Adam Hadwin, Chez Reavie, Chris Kirk

1:33 p.m.

Viktor Hovland, Joaquin Niemann, J.T. Poston

1:44 p.m.

Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth

1:55 p.m.

Tony Finau, Justin Thomas, Cameron Young

2:06 p.m.

Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith, Sam Burns

2:17 p.m.

Martin Laird, Sam Ryder, Scott Piercy

2:28 p.m.

Michael Thompson, Callum Tarren, Max McGreevy

2:39 p.m.

Lucas Glover, Webb Simpson, Nick Taylor

10th hole

Tee time Players

8:15 a.m.

David Lipsky, Peter Malnati, Andrew Putnam

8:26 a.m.

Chad Ramey, Adam Long, Adam Scott

8:37 a.m.

Emiliano Grillo, Brendan Steele, Harold Varner III

8:48 a.m.

Collin Morikawa, Davis Riley, Seamus Power

8:59 a.m.

John Rahm, Tom Hoge, Billy Horschel

9:10 a.m.

Sungjae Im, Kramer Hickok, Will Zalatoris

9:21 a.m.

Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy

9:32 a.m.

Aaron Rai, Danny Lee, Adam Svensson

9:43 a.m.

Justin Rose, Hayden Buckley, Vince Whaley

9:54 a.m.

Tyler Duncan, Matthias Schwab, Patton Kizzire

1 p.m.

Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax, Brandon Wu

1:11 p.m.

Taylor Moore, Cam Davis, John Huh

1:22 p.m.

Alex Noren, Taylor Pendrith, Alex Smalley

1:33 p.m.

Mackenzie Hughes, Si Woo Kim, Tyrrell Hatton

1:44 p.m.

Kurt Kitayama, Lucas Herbert, Sebastián Muñoz

1:55 p.m.

Maverick McNealy, Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley

2:06 p.m.

J.J. Spaun, Cameron Tringale, Aaron Wise

2:17 p.m.

Jhonattan Vegas, Lee Hodges, Rickie Fowler

2:28 p.m.

Greyson Sigg, Ryan Palmer, Nick Watney

2:39 p.m.

Robert Streb, Jason Day, Doug Ghim

How to watch

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.

Friday, August 12th

TV

Golf Channel: 3-7 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-7 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 8:15 a.m.-7 p.m.

Peacock: 3-7 p.m.

Saturday, August 13th

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.

NBC:

3-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 8:00 a.m.-6 p.m.

Peacock: 1-6 p.m.

Sunday, August 14th

TV

Golf Channel: 12-2 p.m.

NBC:

2-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 8:00 a.m.-6 p.m.

Peacock: 12-6 p.m.

