ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KBAT 99.9

Texas Ranks First In Nation With Unfinished Construction

Doesn't matter where you travel to--because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Construction Projects everywhere were halted for safety reasons all over the United States. Now that things are back in full swing and back to "business as usual", workers will are kicking into high gear on Loop 250, 191, and all over city streets in the Permian. And there will be no busier state than Texas, as we have 4 cities that rank in the top 15 for open projects: San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, and Houston.
ODESSA, TX
KBAT 99.9

A Disagreement Turns Deadly at a Youth Texas Football Game

Lancaster Police have issued a warrant for Yaqub Salik Talib after a youth football game in Lancaster, Texas turned deadly over the weekend. A stir between the coaching staff and officials began to rise during the Lancaster football game. According to Tevar Watson, one of the team's owners, there were around 80 children at the game. Witnesses who were observing the game told police a disagreement sparked tension during the game.
LANCASTER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Dodge, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Cars
City
Brookshire, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Cars
KBAT 99.9

Ruff! Is This The Most Unique Dog Park / Bar In Texas?

As dog owners, we are always looking for places to take our Fur Babys! Yes, Parks and Dog Parks RULE, but what about a little something different? What if you could combine a Dog Park and Bar into one? I have heard about this place for years, and I need to get my fur baby to one of these locations made for dogs and their owners!
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Cars#Sports Car#Vehicles#Race Track#Muscle Cars#Xtreme Xperience#Ferrari#Lamborghini#Texas Motor Speedway
KBAT 99.9

KBAT 99.9

Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
542K+
Views
ABOUT

KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kbat.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy