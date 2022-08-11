Read full article on original website
Beto says Abbott is "a failed governor desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn't fixed the grid."Ash JurbergTexas State
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Federal Grants Opening the Way for Dallas' American Airlines New Routes to Small CitiesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Ranks First In Nation With Unfinished Construction
Doesn't matter where you travel to--because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Construction Projects everywhere were halted for safety reasons all over the United States. Now that things are back in full swing and back to "business as usual", workers will are kicking into high gear on Loop 250, 191, and all over city streets in the Permian. And there will be no busier state than Texas, as we have 4 cities that rank in the top 15 for open projects: San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, and Houston.
DFW Airline Agent Suspended After This Scary Airport Fight Video Goes Viral
Airports aren't for the faint of heart these days. We may not be in the thick of it like we were during mask season, but folks get crazy when they travel. If you missed it, Spirit Airlines has responded to this wild viral DFW fight video out of Dallas, TX, last week.
A Disagreement Turns Deadly at a Youth Texas Football Game
Lancaster Police have issued a warrant for Yaqub Salik Talib after a youth football game in Lancaster, Texas turned deadly over the weekend. A stir between the coaching staff and officials began to rise during the Lancaster football game. According to Tevar Watson, one of the team's owners, there were around 80 children at the game. Witnesses who were observing the game told police a disagreement sparked tension during the game.
Texas Cops Searching For Brother of Ex-NFL Star After He Killed Youth Football Coach Over Kids Game
A little league football coach was shot and killed Saturday evening during an argument between both teams' coaching staff and the officiating crew. This all happened during a game and was witnessed by children and parents, including the victim's 9-year-old son. Around 8:30 P.M. on Saturday night, the police were...
Video Shows Just How Insane Driving in Dallas-Fort Worth Can Be
Want to watch a whole lot of stupidity in one video? Here you go. Let me tell you, I love Dallas-Fort Worth, but boy do I hate driving down there. The heavy traffic is the worst part, but the bad drivers can be just as frustrating. For the most part,...
Splish-Splash! Three Indoor Waterparks In Texas To Enjoy With The Family This Labor Day!
We are about 3 and a half weeks away from the 3-day Labor Day holiday. Certainly not too early to think about where you may be headed for a much-needed break and a chance to get out of dodge! If you plan to take the entire family for a long weekend getaway, I do not think you will be disappointed with my suggestions.
Is the Replica Munster Mansion in Texas Really Haunted?
With Halloween, just over two months away now is the time to start looking for some spooky fun. What better place to do that is in Waxahachie, Texas about a 3-hour drive from Texarkana to visit a replica mansion of the 1960s TV show "The Munsters." The moment you step...
Ruff! Is This The Most Unique Dog Park / Bar In Texas?
As dog owners, we are always looking for places to take our Fur Babys! Yes, Parks and Dog Parks RULE, but what about a little something different? What if you could combine a Dog Park and Bar into one? I have heard about this place for years, and I need to get my fur baby to one of these locations made for dogs and their owners!
Dallas Man Beats Guy Stealing His Catalytic Converter and Twitter Loves It
Catalytic converter theft is a big problem these days. In January of this year, the Wichita Falls Police Department reported an increase in catalytic converter thefts in the area, which was in line with the rest of the country. Thieves are targeting catalytic convertors more than ever before due to...
