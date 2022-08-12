Multiple Government Offices Closed After Two Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Buildings Shut Down Due to Water Main Break

Read full article on original website
Planned Water Outage in Lake Charles August 16
On August 12, 2022, the City of Lake Charles reported that on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, a temporary water service disruption is scheduled for numerous streets in the area of West Oak Lane where contractors are currently working on a drainage project. The outage is expected to begin at 8:15 a.m. and run until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. The shut-off is required to allow contractors to perform a water line relocation and the related tie-ins.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man accused of hitting Lafayette officer with car, dragging him 100 ft.
Lafayette, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested Sunday morning after reportedly running over a police officer and dragging him approximately 100 feet, police say. Police attempted to stop a vehicle being driven recklessly in the 400 block of Jefferson Street in Lafayette around 1:20 a.m., said Sgt. Robin Green of the Lafayette Police Department. Police say the driver was Jaylin Terrel Chavis, 24, of Lake Charles.
Fatal crash in Allen Parish, car overturned several times
An Oakdale man was killed in a crash on US Hwy 165 in Allen Parish, stated Louisiana State Police (LSP).
KPLC TV
Precautionary boil advisory issued for area of Moss Bluff
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Waterworks District 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory for certain customers in Moss Bluff due to a broken water main. The advisory affects customers on the following streets:. Woodland Trail. Frontier Trail. Pin Oak Drive. Willow Drive. Pecan Drive. Cherry Street. Pine...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man arrested on 2nd-degree murder charge
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles police have arrested a man on a charge of second-degree murder. James Lee Parker Jr., 40, of Lake Charles, was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center Saturday morning. Parker is also charged with direct contempt of court. KPLC has reached out to...
18-Wheeler Rollover Crash on I-10 East Near Exit 31 in Lake Charles, Authorities Asking Drivers to Avoid the Area
18-Wheeler Rollover Crash on I-10 East Near Exit 31 in Lake Charles, Authorities Asking Drivers to Avoid the Area. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, at approximately 3:25 am the Lake Charles Police Department issued an advisory for drivers to avoid I-10 eastbound near Shattuck Street (Exit 31) until at least approximately 5:25 am due to a flipped car hauler 18-wheeler.
Lafayette Police Officer hit and dragged by vehicle
According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), an Officer was hit and dragged by a vehicle early Sunday morning.
18-wheeler driver killed in single-vehicle crash, Jefferson Davis Parish
A single-vehicle crash occurred on I-10 resulting in one dead, stated Louisiana State Police (LSP).
Lake Charles American Press
8/13: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Mark A. Handy, 55, 115 Fry St. — possession of synthetic marijuana, first offense; two counts drug possession; possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less). Bond: $6,250. Joseph Bradley Riggs, 57, 1600 4th St. — possession of...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 13, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 13, 2022. Justin Lee Daley, 24, Lake Charles: Bicycles: front lamps, rear lamps, side and rear reflectors; drug paraphernalia; drug possession, Schedule II. Richard Lee McSpadden III, 43, Lake Charles: Simple battery; criminal trespass; disturbing the peace. Jonah...
Lafayette Satire FB Page Suggests Atchafalaya Speeding Challenge
We are almost 2 weeks into August and 2 weeks since the speeding fines on the Atchafalaya went into place. The law started on August 1 of this year and states that traffic will be monitored and if you are caught crossing the basin bridge in under 18 minutes, you could receive a heft fine by doing so. Now, I haven't been over the basin since this whole law went into effect, but the word on the street was the cameras have yet to be installed. There is now a pretty good solution to beat those fines.
KPLC TV
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Kinder, LA (KPLC) - An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road Friday night. A suspect was arrested Saturday night in Welsh, Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert said. The juvenile is charged with attempted second-degree murder. We are told a fight broke...
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued As of August 12
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued As of August 12. Sulphur, Louisiana – On August 12, 2022, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office released a list of people who failed to appear in court and now have bench warrants out for their arrest. According to the Ward 4 Marshal’s...
Port Arthur News
Man killed following Saturday night shooting
ORANGE — A nighttime shooting Saturday in Orange turned fatal when the victim succumbed to his injuries later in the evening, authorities said. Following a report of a victim “suffering from a gunshot wound,” Orange Police Department officers were dispatched to the 100 block of 1st Street in Orange at approximately 9:30 p.m.
Man dies after being shot multiple times in Orange Saturday night, investigation underway
ORANGE, Texas — A Saturday night shooting that Orange Police officers are investigating has turned deadly. The shooting happened in the 100 block of 1st Street, according to an Orange Police Department release. Orange Police responded to call about a man suffering from a gunshot wound that came in around 9:30 p.m.
Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants
Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants. Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 04:18 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 26 and Ardoin Road in regard to a cow in the roadway. When deputies arrived, they discovered the cow had been hit by a vehicle.
KPLC TV
Juvenile injured in Wednesday night shooting near Shaw, Eighth streets
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person was injured in a shooting near the intersection of Shaw and Eighth streets Wednesday night, authorities said. When officers responded to the shooting around 9 p.m. , they found a male juvenile with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Cpl. Andrew Malveaux, spokesman for the Lake Charles Police Department. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Louisiana Man Charged With Armed Robbery After Allegedly Stealing a Vehicle From Someone He Met on A Social Media App
Louisiana Man Charged With Armed Robbery After Allegedly Stealing a Vehicle From Someone He Met on A Social Media App. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on August 11, 2022, that on August 10, around 5:00 p.m., CPSO deputies were dispatched to the 3300 block of Opelousas Street in Lake Charles, Louisiana, in relation to a reported carjacking.
All-clear given after reports of a 'suspicious person' prompts brief lockdown at Abraham Lincoln Middle School Friday afternoon
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A lockdown put in place at a Southeast Texas middle school was lifted Friday afternoon. Officials at Lincoln Middle School in Port Arthur implemented lockdown procedures after they received reports of a "suspicious person" walking along the street near the campus, according to a statement from Port Arthur Independent School District.
Suspect arrested in Lake Charles homicide investigation
The suspect of a Calcasieu homicide has been identified and arrested by Lake Charles Police.
